Zayed Higher Organisation For People Of Determination, Crown Prince Foundation Of Jordan Sign MoU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Crown Prince Foundation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which includes knowledge sharing in the field of rehabilitation and family counselling programmes for people of determination and their families.

This is being done to provide advanced international levels of rehabilitation and counselling and investing resources in a positive environment toward the empowerment of people of determination educationally, professionally and culturally and socially, in line with their potential and aspirations.

The MoU was signed virtually by Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General, on behalf of the ZHO, and by Dr. Tamam Mango, Executive Director, on behalf of the Crown Prince Foundation, in the presence of leaders from both entities.

Under the MoU, the two entities will cooperate to support families of people of determination through family counselling programmes by sharing knowledge and experience of the ZHO relating to the "Bridges of Hope" initiative, launched by it in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to educate families and parents of people of determination and assist them in overcoming the challenges they face with their children, towards their empowerment and social inclusion.

The ZHO will benefit from the expertise of the foundation with their "Hear Without Borders" initiative that is being implemented on a national level in the kingdom.

The ZHO will also share the expertise and knowledge gained from the organisation’s "3/12" programme for early disability detection in newborns.

Finally, both entities will exchange their technical experience in developing rehabilitation systems, designing educational content for children of determination, and implementing support programmes to promote both social and labour market inclusion.

Al Humaidan welcomed the signing of the MoU, stating that the organisation seeks to build bridges of cooperation and exchange experiences with all relevant entities at the local, regional and international levels to benefit from the knowledge and experience of other entities in the field.

He praised the efforts of the foundation, which is a leader in Jordanian humanitarian development through its pioneering, qualitative projects and initiatives and its endeavour to expand and develop charitable, social, and volunteer work throughout the kingdom.

He stressed that the signing of the MoU comes under the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, embodying the bilateral integration, strong relations, and successful strategic partnership existing between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Al Humaidan thanked all the officials from the foundation for their distinguished and productive cooperation with the ZHO, explaining that the MoU will establish pathways and channels of knowledge-sharing and collaboration between the two entities.

