Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Environment Friends Society sign cooperation agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on social responsibility and environmental sustainability with the Environment Friends Society.

The memorandum is aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability awareness among the educational and administrative staff of the organisation by building their capacity to spread this awareness among members of society, and to promote the inclusion and participation of People of Determination and their families in voluntary environmental events. The parties will also work on an annual agenda to achieve the shared goals.

The document was signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Dr Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Environment Friends Society.

Al Humaidan stressed that Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination dedicates a great deal of energy and focus to sustainability and environmental awareness. The project to recycle used plastic containers launched by the organisation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management (Tadweer) is a prime example of Zayed Higher Organisation’s dedication to environmental preservation, he added.

Al Humaidan thanked Environment Friends Society for its cooperation, explaining that the MoU establishes a framework for joint cooperation between the two entities toward achieving the common goal of environmental awareness and preservation.

It will promote environmental awareness and facilitate participation in joint activities between the two entities.

Ibrahim Mohamed stressed that the association’s commitment to the vision of the UAE government in innovation and creativity in community and voluntary activities, and the involvement of various segments of society, including people of determination, is consistent with the principles of our leadership. He also indicated that the association is keen to participate in activities and events that contribute to empowering people of determination and enhancing their inclusion in volunteer activities and community service.

"Today, we celebrate the achievements we have made in the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination, and the signing of a cooperation agreement with the largest public entity in this field," he added.

He praised the efforts of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, which contributed greatly to the success of the association's integration plan and in achieving the aspirations of the country's leadership in establishing a cohesive society that embodies the inclusion of all members of society and is proud of its national identity.