UrduPoint.com

Zayed Higher Organisation For People Of Determination, Burjeel Medical City Sign Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Burjeel Medical City sign agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed an agreement with Burjeel Medical City on Orthopedic 3D printing, where the city purchases some of the products of the Organisation's first specialised workshop in the development of 3D printing products with the effort of the People of Determination using the HP Jet Fusion 4200 series printer to produce medical stents for the limbs.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Abdulalee Alhumaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, and John Sunil, in his capacity as regional CEO of Burjeel Medical City, in the presence of Abdulla Ismail Abdulla Al Kamali Executive Director for People of Determination Sector ZHO; Nafaa Ali Alhammadi, Executive Director for Support Services Sector ZHO; Dr. Khalid Abu Al-Dahab, Medical Director of Burjeel Darak, and Walid Tawfik, Strategic Director.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Burjeel Hospital at Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a group of leaders of the ZHO and Burjeel Medical City.

Secretary-General of the ZHO welcomed the conclusion of the contract with Burjeel Medical City as part of the Organisation's efforts to market the production of the workshop specialised in the development of products with 3D printing technology to produce medical stents for the limbs with the efforts of People of Determination.

He stressed that the ZHO has enrolled seven persons of the people of determination under the supervision of a specialised technical and educational staff carefully selected from its members to work in the workshop, all of whom received specialised training to gain experience dealing with high-precision artificial intelligence technologies at all stages of production through 3D printing.

For his part, CEO of Burjeel Medical City expressed his pleasure at the signing of the agreement that highlights the role of People of Determination in enriching community life in light of the efforts of the UAE to support them and enhance their roles in the public life.

3D printing, or so-called "cumulative manufacturing" is the process of making solid 3D objects using computer programmes (a digital file) and then printing (manufacturing) them by a 3D printer. It is one of the landmarks of the technological revolution in the modern era, as it broke into many industrial fields and sectors, and has proved its promising capabilities in several areas. 3D printing helps produce very complex shapes using a smaller number of materials, unlike traditional manufacturing methods.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Market All From Agreement Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Va ..

Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Valima Day

14 minutes ago
 French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Rep ..

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in ..

14 minutes ago
 School closures must be avoided whenever possible: ..

School closures must be avoided whenever possible: UNICEF official amid rising O ..

15 minutes ago
 Curry stars again in nervy win over Celtics, T'Wol ..

Curry stars again in nervy win over Celtics, T'Wolves sink Lakers

25 minutes ago
 2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully ..

2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully in Kasur

25 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - US Military Withdrawal Likely to Streng ..

ANALYSIS - US Military Withdrawal Likely to Strengthen Militants in Iraq

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.