Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Burjeel Medical City sign agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed an agreement with Burjeel Medical City on Orthopedic 3D printing, where the city purchases some of the products of the Organisation's first specialised workshop in the development of 3D printing products with the effort of the People of Determination using the HP Jet Fusion 4200 series printer to produce medical stents for the limbs.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Abdulalee Alhumaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, and John Sunil, in his capacity as regional CEO of Burjeel Medical City, in the presence of Abdulla Ismail Abdulla Al Kamali Executive Director for People of Determination Sector ZHO; Nafaa Ali Alhammadi, Executive Director for Support Services Sector ZHO; Dr. Khalid Abu Al-Dahab, Medical Director of Burjeel Darak, and Walid Tawfik, Strategic Director.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of Burjeel Hospital at Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a group of leaders of the ZHO and Burjeel Medical City.

Secretary-General of the ZHO welcomed the conclusion of the contract with Burjeel Medical City as part of the Organisation's efforts to market the production of the workshop specialised in the development of products with 3D printing technology to produce medical stents for the limbs with the efforts of People of Determination.

He stressed that the ZHO has enrolled seven persons of the people of determination under the supervision of a specialised technical and educational staff carefully selected from its members to work in the workshop, all of whom received specialised training to gain experience dealing with high-precision artificial intelligence technologies at all stages of production through 3D printing.

For his part, CEO of Burjeel Medical City expressed his pleasure at the signing of the agreement that highlights the role of People of Determination in enriching community life in light of the efforts of the UAE to support them and enhance their roles in the public life.

3D printing, or so-called "cumulative manufacturing" is the process of making solid 3D objects using computer programmes (a digital file) and then printing (manufacturing) them by a 3D printer. It is one of the landmarks of the technological revolution in the modern era, as it broke into many industrial fields and sectors, and has proved its promising capabilities in several areas. 3D printing helps produce very complex shapes using a smaller number of materials, unlike traditional manufacturing methods.