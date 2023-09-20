Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Emirati Genome Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination is implementing a new phase of tests for the Emirati Genome Programme for People of Determination and their families, in cooperation with G42 Healthcare.

This comes as part of the Organisation’s initiatives to benefit from advanced scientific research in the era of innovation and to follow scientific methods in providing care and rehabilitation programmes and therapeutic sessions.

ZHO will receive People of Determination and their families at the headquarters of the Zayed City Centre for Care and Rehabilitation in Al Dhafra region on 25th September, in Abu Dhabi region at the Abu Dhabi Centre for Care and Rehabilitation on 2nd October, and at Abu Dhabi Autism Centre on 3rd October, in Al Ain region at Al Ain Centre for Care and Rehabilitation on 9th October, and at Al Ain Autism Centre, on 10th October.

The necessary tests will be carried out, with the aim of creating a healthier Emirati society and enhancing treatment plans with a smart system with a distinguished level of treatment, prevention, control and prediction of diseases and epidemics.

ZHO is cooperating with G42 Healthcare in implementing the Programme through the development of a reference genome map for People of Determination and their families by studying the complete genetic sequence using the latest technologies and providing a genetic database for use in the medical and diagnostic field, which contributes to developing codes for disabilities in an attempt to reduce disability, and hence to providing them with an outstanding therapeutic service.

The previous stages of the Programme achieved great success, as they included 254 People of Determination with various types of disabilities, and 226 parents, bringing the total number of participants to 480 participants, including 232 males and 248 females.

The programme will enrich current health data by producing specific reference genes for citizens and advancing scientific discoveries on a large scale. Knowledge of the genetic sequence helps scientists and physicians to develop a treatment and preventive plan for the community based on the results of the genetic analysis of citizens.

The Emirati Genome Programme is a national project that aims to use the genetic data of the State's citizens, analyse it and benefit from it to improve the public health of Emiratis. The Programme provides citizens with a special reference genome and integrates genetic data into the healthcare management database.

It also uses advanced sequencing technology to create a genome database, as part of clinical care with the aim of enhancing the prevention of hereditary and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, and asthma and reaching a personalised treatment for each patient according to genetic factors through the use of genetic sciences and innovative modern technologies regarding genetic profiling and sequencing to identify the DNA fingerprint.

The Emirati Genome Programme for People of Determination and their families aims to develop a comprehensive map of genetic data for Emiratis to accelerate the pace of preventive healthcare solutions and accurate diagnosis for current and future generations.

The Programme will study the genes of citizens across the UAE using the latest DNA sequencing technologies and also benefit from the analytical power of AI technology. It aims to use, analyse and benefit from the genetic data of the Emiratis to improve their general health and develop proactive treatment plans, with the aim of enhancing the prevention of hereditary and chronic diseases and reaching a personalised treatment for each patient.

The Programme will contribute to predicting the susceptibility to certain diseases, by reading the complete genome and developing a treatment and preventive plan based on the results of the genetic analysis of Emiratis.

The results of the Programme will be used to develop new treatments and tests, enabling healthcare workers to provide several options for diagnosis and medical treatment, in addition to providing customised and preventive programmes tailored to the genetic makeup of the individual.

