Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:00 PM

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Emirates Autism Society‎ sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Emirates Autism Society, EAS, aimed at strengthening their cooperation in the field of joint social and humanitarian action.

The MoU also includes raising awareness among the local community regarding autism spectrum disorder, supporting families in dealing with their autistic children, and benefit from the different experiences of members from both entities in the field of autism spectrum disorder.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and Majed Sultan Al Muhairi, Chairman of the EAS.

The MoU aims to stimulate many community activities that significantly contribute to integrating autistic students into the local community, and provide periodically updated statistics on the number of people of determination in general, and the number of people of determination with autism integrated into schools in particular.

Al Humaidan welcomed the signing of the MoU with the EAS, praising the role of the society in raising the level of knowledge among families of people with autism, and its endeavour to achieve its mission, which is to provide a suitable environment for the integration of people of determination with autism into society through programmes that boost their potential, in collaboration and coordination with partners.

He added that the ZHO works under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of ZHO, to establish strategic partnerships with all parties and institutions, especially associations of public benefit, as part of its strategy to expand the scope of its care and rehabilitation services to include the largest number of children in the country.

Al Muhairi clarified that the MoU reflects the vision of the wise leadership in empowering people of determination and boosting their involvement in the process of sustainable development.

He also stressed the need to ensure cooperation between all institutions within the country from all sectors (government, private, charity and volunteering) to develop services for this group that deserves care and attention.

He added that the partnerships that the EAS has established with different entities reflect its strategy in empowering people of determination with autism, as well as promoting cooperation and coordination between all parties to provide them with support to lead a decent and happy life.

