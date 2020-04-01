Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination provides remote education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination is providing remote education so its students of determination can complete the educational process online, as part of the proactive measures adopted by all state institutions and to ensure the effective use of smart learning for the organisation’s 1,042 students across Abu Dhabi.

The initiative comes in response to the circulars issued by the relevant authorities, in line with the state’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. The People of Determination Sector also provided training to special education staff on how to conduct the educational process remotely.

The remote education system of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination offers educational, therapeutic and instructional classes that include education, academic content and other types of communication and self-care classes, in addition to social skills classes provided to all students of determination in an interactive way that simulates in-person service delivery at the organisation's care and rehabilitation centres.

The organisation is also providing early intervention sessions and remote evaluation processes to ensure the continuation of services in this field, despite students confining themselves to their homes.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, emphasised that these measures were supervised by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the organisation’s board of Directors.

He explained that before implementing the remote education initiative and to ensure the effectiveness of the smart learning platform for all students, all technical aspects were reviewed, including the validity of each student's username and password. He also pointed out that the remote work system implemented by the organisation aims to facilitate procedures and ensure access to services for customers, and to preserve the health and safety of the organisation's staff and clients.

Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector in the organisation, said that the sector manages the remote education system and provides services to the employees of the Zayed Higher Organisation across all of its care and rehabilitation centres in the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra by utilising the organisation’s modern technology with the help and support of the Information Technology Department that has been an integral part of the organisation since the crisis began.