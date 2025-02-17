Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower People of Determination

- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has announced the launch of two "Naqra" learning laboratories in collaboration with Key2Enable, a company specialising in assistive technology.
These labs, located at the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Centres for Care and Rehabilitation, aim to train People of Determination, particularly those with cerebral palsy, enabling them to complete government transactions digitally. The project also provides an advanced educational environment that supports their academic and technical skills in line with the demands of the digital age.
The "Naqra" lab is the first of its kind to support People of Determination in completing important government transactions, such as passport renewal, issuance of ID cards, residency permits, and health insurance.
The organisation has allocated 40 percent of its employees' transactions to be processed through the lab, with an ambitious plan to increase this percentage to 90 percent by 2027, representing an advanced model for the employment integration of People of Determination.
The lab is equipped with the latest Key2Enable technologies, including assistive computers, advanced educational software, and the innovative Kay-X keyboard, specifically designed to enable individuals with motor challenges to interact with digital systems easily and efficiently.
As part of its plans, Zayed Higher Organisation intends to expand the scope of the project and transform the "Naqra" labs in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain into a centre for completing transactions for employees of government departments and institutions in the emirate.
This initiative aligns with the "Year of Community 2025," which carries the slogan "Hand in Hand" and aims to promote the values of cooperation, belonging, and social inclusion for People of Determination.
The institution's Rehabilitation and Vocational Training Department is responsible for preparing and empowering People of Determination to perform tasks with high efficiency through intensive training programmes using the latest assistive technologies. The Services and Procurement Department is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the project and evaluating the quality of services provided.
In this regard, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, emphasised that this initiative is not just about creating job opportunities but is a significant step toward achieving financial independence for People of Determination and enhancing their role in society.
He added that, as part of the collaboration between Zayed Higher Organization and Key2Enable, assistive technology devices will be supplied, assembled, and manufactured within the country.
The organisation has obtained the exclusive rights to assemble Key2Enable assistive technology units and the innovative Kay-X keyboard in the middle East, with the bee logo printed on products manufactured in the UAE.
Al Humaidan called on all entities and institutions in the public and private sectors to support this initiative and open more opportunities for People of Determination. He emphasised that the organisation will continue its efforts to empower them to achieve full independence through education, training, and employment, contributing to the UAE’s vision of being an inclusive and sustainable society for all.
For his part, Joseph Rubinger, CEO of Key2Enable, affirmed that this collaboration enhances the capabilities of People of Determination to be productive and interact with modern technology, creating sustainable job opportunities that guarantee their complete independence. He also mentioned that the company is looking forward to expanding its presence in the GCC countries and the Middle East, starting from Abu Dhabi.
The inauguration of the lab at the Abu Dhabi Centre for Care and Rehabilitation was attended by Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Border Security, along with Abdullah Al Humaidan, Nafi Al Hamadi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Organisation, in addition to a group of department directors and heads of sections.
Meanwhile, the inauguration of the "Naqra" lab at the Al Ain Centre for Care and Rehabilitation was attended by Abdullah Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Higher Organisation.
