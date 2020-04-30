UrduPoint.com
Zayed Higher Organisation, Microsoft To Accelerate Remote And Assistive Learning

Thu 30th April 2020

Zayed Higher Organisation, Microsoft to accelerate remote and assistive learning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with microsoft to enhance its remote learning initiative and ensure continuity in education, the development of skills and social empowerment of people with disabilities.

The MoU was signed between Abdullah Al Humaidan, General-Secretary at ZHO, and Sayed Hashish, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.

The ZHO has adopted Microsoft Teams as its unified communications platform for teachers to communicate with students and engage them in various activities, including performing practical exercises, assistive reading and writing, as well as equipping them with interpersonal and self-reliance skills.

Microsoft and the ZHO will also work together to provide better accessibility tools and features to educators and gauge the readiness of institutions for distance teaching. Microsoft will also conduct a series of e-workshops for the ZHO teachers to better implement the process and empower students with technology solutions and ensure best practices.

Al Humaidan said that the MoU aims to empower People of Determination across all aspects of lives including education, cultural and social, to build their capabilities so they can lead better lives by adapting to distance education to complete the curriculums electronically.

"Technology plays a profound role in this journey of migrating to remote learning and ZHO has been at the forefront of conducting educational, therapeutic and instructional-led classes with social skills across Abu Dhabi. Microsoft’s innovations combined with its accessibility and assistive learning tools are a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to inclusiveness and equality," he added.

Hashish, in turn, said, "The ZHO has put technology at the heart of its efforts to pursue aspirations for community and social development – and Microsoft is proud to support them. We have an opportunity to empower a massive shift in creating more inclusive classrooms and workplaces to ensure education and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Accessible technologies, enabled by AI will help people with disabilities unlock their full potential at school, work, and home."

Microsoft Teams acts as a virtual classroom that ensures better communication between teachers and students via video and audio options, enabling them to collaborate smoothly. Teams also includes accessibility features such as keyboard shortcuts, screen reader support and live captions for students to meet, chat and collaborate inclusively.

