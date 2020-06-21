Zayed Higher Organisation provides remote healthcare services to 'People of Determination'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, represented by the Healthcare Department Administration, said it continues to provide uninterrupted services to People of Determination through remote telemedicine and rehabilitation sessions in order to ensure the success of individualised treatment plans during the current pandemic.

The sessions are being provided to patients in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the organisation said in a statement.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said the organisation is operating in challenging times to provide treatment and therapy sessions according to the best international standards and using the most effective practices in rehabilitative services.

Humaidan stressed that the remote sessions are necessary for uninterrupted service provision and to ensure the optimum implementation of individualised treatment plans. "Treatment and sessions are provided regularly to ensure that client conditions do not recede and deteriorate," he said.

Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Healthcare Department at Zayed Higher organisation said the administration provides various treatments including physical and occupational therapy services, and speech and language therapy.