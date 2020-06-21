UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed Higher Organisation Provides Remote Healthcare Services To 'People Of Determination'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Zayed Higher Organisation provides remote healthcare services to 'People of Determination'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, represented by the Healthcare Department Administration, said it continues to provide uninterrupted services to People of Determination through remote telemedicine and rehabilitation sessions in order to ensure the success of individualised treatment plans during the current pandemic.

The sessions are being provided to patients in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the organisation said in a statement.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said the organisation is operating in challenging times to provide treatment and therapy sessions according to the best international standards and using the most effective practices in rehabilitative services.

Humaidan stressed that the remote sessions are necessary for uninterrupted service provision and to ensure the optimum implementation of individualised treatment plans. "Treatment and sessions are provided regularly to ensure that client conditions do not recede and deteriorate," he said.

Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Healthcare Department at Zayed Higher organisation said the administration provides various treatments including physical and occupational therapy services, and speech and language therapy.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

11 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

12 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

12 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.