Zayed Higher Organisation Provides Services To 237 Students With Down Syndrome

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Zayed Higher Organisation is currently providing services to 237 students with Down syndrome enrolled in its care and rehabilitation centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, observed annually on 21st March, the organisation reaffirms the importance of early intervention to provide support and care for individuals with Down syndrome.

It highlighted that programmes such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, special education, and supportive services play a critical role in developing essential skills in communication, self-care, social interaction, and academic learning.

It also stressed the need to create inclusive environments by enhancing accessibility, removing social barriers, and implementing policies that ensure equal opportunities in employment, education, and social participation for People of Determination.

Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Organisation, reiterated the organisation’s full commitment to integrating individuals with Down syndrome into society.

He emphasised the importance of raising awareness to foster support, understanding, and inclusivity.

"Education plays a vital role in breaking stereotypes and promoting inclusivity. By educating ourselves and others about Down syndrome, we empower individuals and contribute to a more inclusive society," he stated.

Kholoud Abdulrahim Al Mohammed, Director of Care and Rehabilitation Centres at the Organisation, noted that World Down Syndrome Day serves as a platform to raise awareness and recognise the unique abilities of individuals with Down syndrome. She emphasised the organisation’s goal of empowering and integrating People of Determination into society by enhancing their self-confidence and involving them in community activities.

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

