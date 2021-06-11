Zayed Higher Organisation shares its organisational expertise in support of Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Peru

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2021 (WAM) - The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in response to the request of the Peruvian Paralympic Organising Committee in Lima, will provide its organisational expertise to help in the success of hosting the championship from the 10th to 20th of June as part of the organisation’s efforts to build bridges of cooperation and facilitate knowledge sharing at the local, regional and global levels.

In line with these efforts, the Zayed Higher Organisation has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support efforts to combat COVID-19.

The signing ceremony took place by videoconference in the presence of Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, Marco Antonio Santefannis, Consul General of the Republic of Peru in the UAE, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of ZHO, and Abdullah Al Rashidi, CEO of Tamouh Healthcare Company.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector of ZHO, and Luisa Villar Galvez, President of the Peruvian Paralympic Organising Committee.

ZHO and the Higher Organising Committee for the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Al Ain received a request from the International Paralympic Committee to provide support and expertise to the tournament organisers in Peru in light of the organisation’s success in hosting the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its full compliance with international best practices and safety measures throughout the event.

ZHO collaborated with its strategic partner in healthcare and supporter of the championship, Tamouh Healthcare Company, and it was agreed that coordination between the two entities would be undertaken to fulfill all precautionary measures in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in Peru.

These efforts include the opening of a mobile laboratory to analyze and process COVID-19 tests at the headquarters of the competition in the capital, Lima. This initiative will support the championship with a total of 3,000 laboratory tests for all tournament participants, the organising committee, staff and visitors.

The initiative also includes the provision of sanitiser, masks, sterilisation tools, and single-use protective equipment for delegation bus drivers.

On this occasion, Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Peru, referred to the depth of the friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Peru as the two countries celebrate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

He said, "Both countries celebrate an important occasion this year, as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Union, while the Republic of Peru celebrates the bicentenary of its independence. The UAE, through its embassy in Lima, shares in this celebration with the Republic of Peru through many cultural initiatives to build bridges of friendship between the two countries."

He pointed out that the signing of the MoU reflects the depth of the existing relations between the two countries, which both sides are working to strengthen in many areas.

He added: "The participation of ZHO and Tamouh Healthcare Company in this important sporting event comes as part of the UAE's initiatives in strengthening international medical efforts, as well as promoting knowledge sharing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and support the Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Peru in a manner that ensures the safety of all participants."

Abdullah Al Humaidan welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Organising Committee, stating: "Our nation’s leaders are deeply committed to providing support and assistance to individuals and entities all over the world. It is our privilege as an organisation to support this commitment by responding to the request of the Organising Committee, thereby promoting the humanitarian message of sports and bringing the people of the world together to achieve the UAE's vision and that of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in serving people of determination, a message that holds even more importance during these challenging times due to the pandemic. '' ''This humanitarian message highlights the importance of unity and solidarity in overcoming challenges and implementing creative initiatives, as cooperation paves the way to success and helps us achieve our common goals."

He added: "We are proud to support all brotherly countries and friends in all parts of the world, and this distinguished tournament hosted by Abu Dhabi last March created an opportunity to support cooperation and harmony between the peoples of the world.

It was an international representation of people of determination that demonstrated the ability of the people of the Emirates to face difficulties, reach their goals, and overcome obstacles, allowing the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Al Ain to become a shining example for all countries of the world and for athletes of determination of the great capabilities of the UAE and its people."

Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali said: "Abu Dhabi’s success in organising and hosting the championship boosted our reputation around the world, especially in nations participating in the tournament. They witnessed first-hand the precautionary measures and the application of the health bubble system for all athletes, delegations, and administrators. The also were provided with special buses in coordination with the local authorities and the National Paralympic Association of Peru, in addition to PCR tests every two days for all members of the participating delegations in order to ensure their health and safety. Throughout the tournament, more than 1,500 tests were conducted, all of which were negative, proving the success of our efforts and the commitment of everyone involved."

He added that the Organising Committee benefited from the health and safety standards implemented by sports and hotel facilities and facilities in Al Ain, as well as the experience of the local authorities in hosting events and conferences during the pandemic. He noted that this was reflected in the tournament and the organisation's response to the request by the Paralympic Committee in Peru represents the leading role of the UAE and the willingness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to support people of determination on the international level through the transfer of its experience in containing the pandemic and paving the way to recovery and the return of international activities in a way that ensures the safety of all participants.

Marco Antonio said: "It is an honour for me to participate in this important signing ceremony of the MoU between ZHO and the Paralympic Committee in Peru. This strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Peru. I wish to express my gratitude to the Emirati authorities and companies that have been supporting their important efforts in favour of people of determination."

In Peru, there are more than 3 million persons with general disabilities who are granted benefits such as housing, accessible parking, accessibility in public transport, and accessibility in communication, among others.

The Peruvian Sports Institute promotes and coordinates the participation of people of determination in general and specific sports activities. It also handles the training of technicians, leaders and professionals in matters related to sports for people of determination.

National sports federations and the National Paralympic Association of Peru promote the participation of people of determination and organise sports practices in different disciplines and encourage their participation in international competitions.

He added, "I wish to also mention that the National Council for the Integration of Persons with Disabilities and the Peruvian Sports Institute promote the creation of sports federations requested by individuals with different disabilities, so that Peru can join the International Paralympic Committee and other sports entities or institutions for people of determination."

"I wish to conclude my remarks by mentioning that during the time that I have been residing in Dubai, I have been able to witness the importance that the supreme authorities of the UAE attach to creating opportunities for people of determination. Once again, I congratulate the participants in this ceremony and reiterate my appreciation for the efforts made in favour of people of determination."

Abdullah Al Rashidi expressed his happiness with the company’s support for the Organising Committee of the Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Peru to provide support and assistance in hosting and organising the tournament in light of the challenges posed by the pandemic. He stressed that Tamouh took the initiative to cooperate with the ZHO in this task in line with the directives of leadership to fulfil a social and humanitarian responsibility.

He added, "We have learned from our late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the noble values of doing good on an international scale, and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan follows his approach. We strive to mirror these efforts and those of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."