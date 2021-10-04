Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determination

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has concluded a cooperation agreement with Siemens Energy regarding the training and employment of students affiliated with the organisation.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Hamli, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Secretary-General, aims to establish a professional training programme for People of Determination in the field, to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two entities, and to support efforts aimed at raising societal and professional awareness among people of determination and the company’s employees.

Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and Khalid bin Hadi, Vice President at Siemens Energy, signed the agreement at the ZHO headquarters in the presence of senior executives from both sides.

The agreement includes suitable job opportunities by Siemens Energy for People of Determination nominated to join the programme. The ZHO will provide training for Siemens Energy employees on how to interact and work with people of determination in general and those nominated to the programme, and how to create an appropriate work environment to best support participants.

Al Humaidan welcomed the agreement, praising this positive step by the company for supporting the ZHO and enhancing its efforts to provide advanced services for People of Determination.

"The agreement is an embodiment of the principle of investing our resources and energies in our People of Determination in a positive environment toward their educational, social, cultural and functional, in line with their abilities and aspirations towards societal roles and their participation in our social development," he said.

Khalid bin Hadi said, "We are very proud to sign this agreement, to partner with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and contribute to the good work they do. Inclusion and diversity are core values at Siemens Energy. We believe that by providing training and job opportunities for people with determination, we provide opportunities to learn from each other. Diversity enables society to grow and leads to better discussions, decisions and outcomes for all."