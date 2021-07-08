Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreement with Tanmeya Educational Consulting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a cooperation agreement with Tanmeya Educational Consulting company to develop educational strategies for people of determination and improve the quality and efficiency of the organisation’s rehabilitation and care centres.

ZHO Secretary-General Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, and Mohamed Khalifa Kalafut Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the board of Directors of Tanmeya Educational Consulting company, signed the agreement.

The partnership includes the implementation of a Reading Programme for People of Determination, and other educational projects and programmes, in addition to a community partnership to support their integration and empowerment in the community.

"We at Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination are working to develop and improve the organisation’s performance through the implementation of best practices and international standards," Al Humaidan stressed.

"We continually strive to encourage and harness creativity and innovation, scientific research, and assistive technology to enhance and optimise the performance of all rehabilitation and care centres affiliated with the organisation throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as ensuring the satisfaction of our affiliates and their families through the provision of high-level services, best practices and international standards."

For his part, Al Qubaisi said that the company aims to provide programmes and strategies to better qualify people of determination in all fields, prepare highly qualified individuals in scientific and literary fields, and offer services and consultations to educational institutions.