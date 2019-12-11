Zayed Higher Organisation signs MoU with Abu Dhabi Sports Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, to reinforce the mutual cooperation between the two entities that aims to socially enable people of determination in the fields of social work, sports, and humanitarian action.

This MoU is inspired by the conviction both ZHO and ADSC have of the guidance of our wise country in this area and in the spirit of their strategy to create paradigm shift, as well as increase their field presence, openness to other organisations, and provide social, humanitarian, and national services.

The memorandum was signed by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation, and Aref Al Awani, the General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council while the signing ceremony was held at ADSC headquarters.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan lauded signing of the MoU saying, "We are very pleased to sign this MoU with Abu Dhabi Sports Council as it will contribute to reinforcing our current cooperation and coordination with ADSC in order to serve and care for athletes from the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, as well as our work together to develop and advance sports for people of determination in Abu Dhabi."

He also praised the cooperative experience between the two entities in organising numerous sports events, locally, regionally, and internationally, which contributed in enhancing the country’s image between other nations.

He went on to assert that the successes of the "Knights of Resolve" in all continental and international forums are the fruits of the thoughtful care of the wise leadership and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is an ardent supporter of sports for people of determination. Their thoughtful care is manifested in providing all success factors for the Knights of Resolve, who did not disappoint. This affirms that our national team has a great potential and can walk on the path of achievement.

Moreover, he emphasided the keen interest of ZHO board of Directors, headed by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in providing the best care and rehabilitation possible in accordance with the highest international standards for all people ZHO covers, especially for athletes who demonstrate with every passing day their ability to raise the country’s flag in all international sports forums and competitions.

Under the MoU, ZHO will provide the required number of people of determination, who are expected to benefit from the services and advantages offered by ADSC.

ZHO will also provide ADSC with the data of the chosen people of determination to create a special database for them. On its part, ADSC will enable people of determination from ZHO to use sports facilities free of charge, as well as facilitate the registration process and accessibility to its sports facilities in Abu Dhabi. ADSC will also provide the appropriate number of trainers and supervisors, who are qualified to implement and follow up with these mutual commitments.