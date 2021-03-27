Zayed Higher Organisation signs MoU with American Psychological and Neurological Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Psychological and Neurological Center to provide therapeutic and rehabilitative services, and joint cooperation in the preparation, development and use of constructive, preventive and curative programs in the field of mental health.

The agreement also includes provisions regarding addressing acute behavioral problems in people of determination, in addition to conducting research and a joint scientific study in the field of rehabilitation and disability sciences.

Signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary General of ZHO, and Mr. Shafqat Malik, Executive Director of the American Psychological and Neurological Center, the MoU will establish an electronic link to facilitate data exchanges relating to people of determination, enabling the organisation to view reports, access treatment plans and revise treatment expenditures through health insurance codes for all organization-affiliated people of determination who have received services from the center.

Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Healthcare Department at the ZHO, welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the American Psychological and Neurological Center, a medical institution that provides the highest level of Primary and specialised medical care, in addition to providing health education services and having extensive experience in treating mental illnesses, which will greatly support the organization in providing specialized services to its affiliated people of determination.

"We at Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, under the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors, are working to rehabilitate people of determination to become an effective part of society in a way that achieves the organization’s vision of equal rights that deepen the happiness and societal empowerment of people of determination," said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

"I am really excited to have this opportunity for ACPN to work with the ZHO on the wellbeing of People of Determination and make a difference in their lives. The American Centre for Psychiatry and Neurology provides mental wellbeing services through a strong internationally qualified team of professionals using a multi-disciplinary approach by ensuring the best interest of service users in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai," said Shafqat Malik, Chief Executive Officer for the American Centre for Psychiatry and Neurology.