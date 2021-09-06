ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with RECAPP, a mobile application launched by Veolia middle East regarding the participation of people of determination and their families in environmental awareness programmes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah AbdulAlee Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Foundation, and Jerome Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP. Several officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony held at the Foundation's headquarters.

Under the MoU, the Foundation will be involved in innovative and digital recycling journeys by deploying RECAPP services into its community. The company is empowering each participant in their recycling process by offering an easy and efficient way to schedule pick-ups for recyclable material such as plastic bottles and aluminium cans at home. Today, RECAPP gathers a community of 6000 users in Abu Dhabi and has collected more than 35 tonnes of recyclables that will be diverted from landfills.

RECAPP will be providing comprehensive support and guidance to the organisation regarding environmental awareness programmes for people of determination and to their contribution to raise awareness in the Emirate. The collaboration will result in providing dedicated support in the use of the application and recycling programmes like a recycling guide, tips to limit waste at home, and content suitable for interaction on social media.

The company also offers a reward programme to incentivise recycling amongst its members under "The more you recycle, the more points you win". Users can redeem rewards from the online rewards marketplace. Each time a user recycles, points are accumulated based on the weight of the collected recyclables.

These points give access to rewards vouchers with RECAPP's partners. RECAPP will also provide Zayed Higher Organisation periodic reports monitoring key performance indicators such as number of users, number of completed collections, tonnage of recyclables collected.

Al Humaidan said, "RECAAP application contributes to motivating people of determination and their families to adopt a new concept from home to preserve the environment and this made us keener to work together with Veolia Middle East to spread environmental awareness among different groups in our society and to integrate people of determination in this important field."

The Foundation launched a plastic recycling workshop two years ago and started the "Bee Green" campaign, which is an ongoing campaign by people of determination to participate in various environmental activities through the collection of waste or recycling material, or participating in beach and public facilities cleaning campaigns.

"This contributes to enhancing awareness among people of determination of the importance of preserving our environment to become a healthy and clean environment," he added.

Jerome Viricel said, "We are pleased and honoured to support the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination through the 'Bee Green' campaign, making recycling an easier and more accessible habit among people of determination, creating a spirit of competition among them using the idea of the smart application (RECAAP) and stimulating the participation of their families with them from homes while maintaining the security and safety procedures followed during the Covid pandemic, as the application does not require any direct communication until the period of receipt and delivery."