UrduPoint.com

Zayed Higher Organisation To Train People Of Determination In Making Artificial Limbs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

Zayed Higher Organisation to train People of Determination in making artificial limbs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Joint Venture Contract (JVC) with German healthcare equipment manufacturer Bauerfeind ME’s affiliate Orthopedic Technic Berlin (OTB), to train People of Determination in making artificial limbs and other medical devices.

The initiative will enable Bauerfeind to employ and train People of Determination to produce prosthetics and orthotics at the ZHO facility in Abu Dhabi. The JV, showcasing UAE-German cooperation in technology and public-private partnership, is a commitment of the two organisations with a common goal towards providing people of determination with tools to be self-reliant and improving their quality of life.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Karl Schmidt, General Manager of Bauerfeind ME and OTB, at a ceremony held at the UAE pavilion in Expo 2020.

"The initiative will train the people of determination in manufacturing medical devices like prosthetics and orthotics by using Artificial intelligence (AI) and distributing the devices globally. The initiative will create a community of qualified and employable people of determination to take up opportunities in new fields that are available in the current employment market. The ZHO is planning to make the training facility as a central hub in the middle East to extend the benefit of the initiative to the people of determination from across the region," said Abdullah Al Humaidan.

"We use advanced robotic carving system, designed for the orthopedic market, to produce custom-made prosthetic and orthotic models. The ZHO centre in Abu Dhabi is an ideal production training facility for people of determination. We will enable them educationally, functionally, culturally, and socially in line with their abilities and aspirations towards the effectiveness of community roles and to achieve social development," said Karl Schmidt.

"The agreement will see a team of experts operating the training programme and ensuring the highest level of efficiency and the best outcome from the initiative. The programme will start with training and employing eight people of determination who will be certificated by the end of the programme," Al Humaidan concluded.

Prosthetics are custom-fitting artificial limbs for persons with limb loss, while orthotics medical devices to reduce foot pain in patients.

OTB Bauerfeind will conduct the training workshops at Khawarizmi Training Solutions in Bahia, Abu Dhabi with specialist trainers in manufacturing these devices. The company also will supply and install the required equipment for designing to meet the preparation requirements; in addition to providing manufacturing materials.

Related Topics

Technology German UAE Company Abu Dhabi Berlin Middle East Hub 2020 Market From Agreement Best Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: ..

UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: Nahyan bin Mubarak

5 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 2,079 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,079 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Russian court considers closure of top rights grou ..

Russian court considers closure of top rights group Memorial

3 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.6 mln: Africa CD ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.6 mln: Africa CDC

3 minutes ago
 Germany ramps up COVID-19 measures to curb COVID-1 ..

Germany ramps up COVID-19 measures to curb COVID-19 wave

3 minutes ago
 Parliament of Moldova Approves Allocation of Funds ..

Parliament of Moldova Approves Allocation of Funds to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.