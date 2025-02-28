(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, represented by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC) and the Ministry of Family, has announced that the organisation and its vocational education programmes for People of Determination at Level 1 and Level 2 have been officially accredited by the NQC under the National Qualifications Framework.

This achievement marks a pivotal step towards empowering People of Determination and integrating them into the labour market, enhancing their economic and social independence.

It also serves as a milestone that positions Zayed Higher Organisation at a distinguished level locally and internationally, increasing its competitiveness among the world's top educational institutions.

Through this initiative, the organisation aims to provide high-quality vocational education programmes that align with the best global standards, ensuring that People of Determination receive officially recognised certifications from relevant national institutions.

These educational programmes cover all aspects from Level 1 to Level 2, bridging the gap between education and employment while enabling People of Determination to interact positively with society.

The accreditation of these programmes is a testament to the quality of the programmes offered by the organisation. It reflects its commitment to providing recognised vocational education, opening new horizons for People of Determination to actively participate in professional fields and contribute to the development of society.

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, praised the efforts of all the involved, emphasising that this reflects the organisation's commitment to providing high-quality services for People of Determination.

"Empowering People of Determination and equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to integrate into the labour market is a crucial step toward achieving a more inclusive and equitable society.

At the Ministry of Family, we reaffirm our full support for such initiatives that contribute to enhancing opportunities and empowering all members of society," she added.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation, stated, "This accreditation helps guarantee the right to equal vocational education within care and rehabilitation centres, opening broader opportunities for their active participation in sustainable development," he explained.

He added, "Our goal is to empower People of Determination educationally and professionally by providing them with equal opportunities and preparing them to compete efficiently in the job market. "

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, affirmed that the continued development of technical and vocational education and training pathways remains a priority for the ministry.

This includes fostering effective partnerships with key public and private stakeholders, promoting modern technology adoption in technical and vocational education programmes, and reinforcing a culture of lifelong learning. These efforts aim to meet labour market demands and prepare skilled talent capable of taking on future job roles efficiently and effectively.

In the coming phase, the organisation aims to establish partnerships with international qualification bodies in Europe, Asia, and Australia to expand global recognition of its certifications; expand practical training programmes and collaborate with local and international companies to provide training opportunities for People of Determination; introduce educational programmes focusing on digital skills; and collaborate with leading countries in vocational education, such as Finland, Germany, and Switzerland, to exchange expertise and enhance programme quality.

