Zayed Higher Organistion for People of Determination provides advanced care, rehabilitation programmes for 298 autistic individuals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) On the occasion of the World Autism Awareness Day, observed on 2 April every year, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has called for joining hands and promoting joint work among all state institutions to identify the causes of accelerated spread of autism disorder and ways to prevent it.

Abdullah Abd Al-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, says: ''The UAE is keen to provide a decent life for all segments of society, especially to people of determination, including autistic individuals, as it has established specialised centers to care for and qualify them and work to enable them and integrate them into society, giving them priorities in obtaining rapid treatment in all state hospitals in appreciation of their constructive contributions and in appreciation of their families for their pursuit to push them towards giving. They are also provided with their own playground that comply with international standards of security and safety.

He adds: "We, as institutions, universities and families need to focus on our responsibilities to serve and care for people of determination, especially the autistic, and to coordinate our efforts and cooperate to raise awareness about autism disorders and their symptoms, promote the role of autistic people, integrate and empower them in society, and support their families."

Abdullah Al-Humaidan explains that the global statistics indicate that one in every 160 children around the world falls within the autism spectrum that starts in childhood and can continue beyond puberty. This demand us all to pay a closer attention and work hard to confront autism by addressing the challenges it creates in their lives that impact their communication, learning and independent living abilities.

''This will not be achieved without concerted efforts and strengthening joint work between research institutions, especially universities, to highlight the reasons for the rapid spread of this disorder, and ways to prevent it and limit its spread.'' He stressed the importance of linking university scientific research with the practical and realistic needs of society, in a way that serves the people of determination, in light of the great interest of all state institutions in people of determination and concerns to enhance their services and work to integrate them and empower them in society according to advanced scientific foundations.

Abu Dhabi Autism Center The Abu Dhabi Autism Center in Al Zafarana district in Abu Dhabi, affiliated with ZHO, provides a number of services to the 148 autistic students enrolled in the academic year 2019/2020, including 36 classified as early intervention and 16 as severe disabilities, in addition to 27 vocational rehabilitation. The Center's services include education, rehabilitation, and early intervention services. Moreover, educational and community activity services include recreational, scientific, and community programs, national, religious and humanistic activities, with participations from inside and outside the country, such as physical, artistic, and musical education, assistive technology, and curative services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, as well as rehabilitation services.

Aisha Al-Mansouri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Autism Center, says: ''Autism is considered a mysterious disability, and there is a clear increase in the number of people with autism disorder in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Autism affects 15 children in every 10,000 births around the world. It can be detected when the child reaches two and a half years of age, and what is interesting is that it affects four boys for every one girl, and the problem doubles if the autistic child suffers from a mental disability, since recent studies have shown that 75 percent of autistic people suffer from a mental disability accompanying autism.

''The autistic child exhibits strange behaviors, such as his isolation from people, lack of contact with them, irregular movements, not feeling pain, resistance to change and refusal to embrace anyone. When the autism he suffers from is severe, he tends to exhibit severe aggression and experiences tantrums for unknown reasons.'' She adds that the Abu Dhabi Autism Center in Abu Dhabi includes many facilities, such as classrooms, classes for teaching music with musical instruments and equipment, classes for academic education, a gym and a restaurant that provides students with healthy meals, as well as playground in the center’s yard.

In addition, she notes, swimming is used for treatment as a special swimming pool has been prepared for that purpose. The Center welcomes national students and children of female nationals who are within the autism spectrum aged three to five years old in the early intervention section, and from the age of five to fifteen years in the autism spectrum section and those over the age of fifteen years enter the rehabilitation section.

The Center uses strategic therapeutic methods to modify behavior as well as assistive technology, in addition to choosing specialized educational programs, and utilizing the latest devices and modern technologies in education, including the use of smart boards. The Center also provides seven approved services for people with autism, namely: Assessment and diagnosis, early intervention, education, training and rehabilitation, health, psychological and social care, integration, psychological and social counseling and employment.

Al Ain Autism Center On her part, Moza Ahmed Alsalami, Director of the Al Ain Autism Center, affiliated with ZHO in Al Ain region, says that the Center obtained a certificate of international recognition from the British Autism Society, at the end of September last year, for the services it provides. The international certificate is a new achievement added to the organisation. Abu Dhabi Autism Center previously obtained the same certificate in 2015. The British Autism Society is one of the best authorities in the world in this field, and the Center's programs were reviewed by the Society that guarantees the quality of services provided at the autism centers and it operates all over the UK and around the world.

She added that the Center provides its services to 89 male and female students in the current stage, including 15 early interventions, and we are keen to participate in the activities of the international autism month every year. In 2016, a decision was made to transform it from a unit to a center to serve an important segment of people in Al Ain who need attention and care, specifically children with autism.

Concerning autism, Alsalami says: ''Autism is defined as a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterised with weak social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication, and restricted and repeated behavioral patterns. Autism is one of three disorders that fall under the autism spectrum disorder, and the second and third disorders are combined within Asperger syndrome that describes delay in cognitive and linguistic development and what is known as pervasive developmental disorder not otherwise specified and is diagnosed in the absence of criteria to determine autism or Asperger syndrome, according to the DSM5 diagnosis.

She mentions that the means of integrating autistic children into society are numerous, but the first step is to define and publish everything related to autism in society in general and in the school in particular, because we are working to integrate the student socially in the various activities with his peers from ordinary students, inside and outside class, in public schools and to encourage students to accept their autistic colleagues and understand their condition and the symptoms and behaviors associated with autism.

New Headquarter Alsalami adds: Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, is currently working on completing the project of the new building for Al Ain Autism Center, and it is proceeding according to the plan set for implementation, scheduled to be handed over to the ZHO during the second half of the current year. After its completion, the center will constitute an educational and training institution, allowing this segment of society to integrate into the community, and to also show their creativity so that they can become active and influential individuals in the comprehensive development process taking place in the country.

She explained that the new Center building accommodates 166 students from the age of early intervention to the age of vocational rehabilitation and includes all educational and rehabilitation services as well as therapeutic facilities and various activities.