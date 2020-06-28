Zayed Higher' employs and qualifies second group of National Employees to obtain Accredited Professional Qualification Certificates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination announced the launch of the second batch of the professional diploma program to train trainers in the field of education and training of people of determination based on the national qualification programs to qualify 21 trainees of national cadres in the field of vocational rehabilitation who were recruited as a trainer assistant to train and rehabilitate people of determination.

Granting them certificates accredited by the National Qualifications Authority, and the programme extends over a period of two years during which the trainee receives 1500 training aids, and it is implemented by the Foundation in co-operation with the Emirates Academy of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Under this agreement, the organisation strengthens its efforts to qualify citizens in various specialty fields, as the academy will prepare and present the training programme based on three main axes, the first on English language skills, which includes a refinement of the skills of those enrolled in writing and communicating to reach level 5.5 in the IELTS test.

The second is on information technology skills and microsoft Office intermediate level applications, computer and ICDL basics, and on typing skills development in both Arabic and English, while the third is a professional diploma in education and contains standard units, streaming units and optional units.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development said: "We are proud of the efforts undertaken by the organisation, and we firmly believe in the capabilities of our people of determination, for which reason we continually strive to support them in various fields, by providing training delivered by specialised employees, and with the announcement of the second batch for a diploma programme in special education and vocational training, we confirm that these programmes and projects contribute to the effective creation of an inclusive society for people of determination.

He stressed that this qualification programme is in line with the comprehensive strategy of the social sector for people of determination, which will contribute to a qualitative shift of support services, forming the foundation of the social rights of people of determination, leading the societal shift we see today, where society as a whole are actively involved in supporting people of determination.

The head of the Department of Community Development congratulated the national employee trainees who were chosen to participate in the second batch of the programme, wishing them success in their path to qualification, stressing the importance of their role in supporting people of determination once their training has been completed.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said: "This programme represents the fundamental importance of enhancing joint cooperation between Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Emirates Academy relating to the qualification and training of national employees within the specialized fields of service provision provided by the organisation, as well as their pursuit of the noble goal of enhancing human development, through the design and provision of specialized programs to develop each and every trainee that enrols at the academy.

He added: "We are confident in the strategic role that rehabilitative programs play in serving our sons and daughters of determination and we strive to enable these treasured individuals to fulfil their roles in the service and development of the nation.

Upon launching the program, He stated: "This is a direct translation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council, on establishing optimal environments that facilitate every citizen in accessing educational opportunities and various qualification programs to hone and develop their work, skills and training. "

The Secretary General said, "The programme comes in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the organisation, noting in this context the success achieved through the many cooperative programmes between Zayed Higher Foundation and Emirates Academy earlier in favour of a number of the employees are people of determination, aimed to aid them in activating and enhancing their skills, enabling them to integrate fully in the labor market, and a training program for a number of the organisation's employees in a number of departments and departments on managing professional projects in order to qualify them scientifically and practically.

He explained: "The organisation looks forward to the positive outcomes of the programme, including the implementation of a series of joint programmes, because sufficiently trained and qualified employees are central in helping the organisation achieve its vision of enabling people of determination to become active individuals in an inclusive society".

He added that qualifying programmes and courses are a key element of the organisation’s strategic plan to sufficiently ensure future development within the organisation, which requires elevating job performance and working to refine the administrative capabilities of all employees to optimise the scientific and practical development of work mechanisms across the various sectors and departments of the organisation, while keeping pace with key administrative and humanitarian developments and taking advantage of key methodologies to best serve the people of determination affiliated with the organisation.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Kuwafi Abu Nimah, CEO of Emirates Academy, expressed his great happiness in cooperating with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination to establish the programme, saying: "Competition in the labour market, strategic initiatives, administrative consultations and research activities support the programmes provided by the academy and provide an integrated system of vocational training and qualification".

He thanked the officials of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and said that: "We look forward to further enhancing co-operation with the organisation in the future, through the development of joint programmes to serve the affiliates of the organisation, as we are working to design specialised programmes for people of determination to facilitate and optimise their contribution to the efforts of various state entities in enabling them and integrating them into society".