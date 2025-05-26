- Home
Zayed Housing Programme Approves 14,000 Housing Decisions Over Three Years, Considering Issuing Decisions In One Day
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 08:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, part of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has approved 14,000 housing decisions over the past three years. These decisions were distributed among government housing units and housing financing solutions in cooperation with national banks. They included housing finance decisions, housing loans, and housing grants allocated to low-income citizens.
Eng. Mohamed Al Mansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, affirmed in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first edition of the Forbes middle East "Building the Future" Summit in Abu Dhabi, that in line with the directives of the wise leadership, the programme is working on future plans aiming to issue housing decisions within a single day and link them directly to budgets.
Additionally, he said the programme is studying a mechanism to issue proactive housing decisions for citizens without the need to apply—immediately upon marriage—in a way that meets the aspirations of the Emirati people and enhances social welfare and family stability in society.
Al Mansoori added that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has made significant strides in recent years through innovative financing policies in cooperation with the private sector, whose participation in funding housing decisions exceeded 70%. Furthermore, the homeownership rate among citizens has reached 91%, one of the highest globally, and the waiting list for housing decisions has been reduced by more than 95%.
The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme continues its efforts to anticipate the future of government housing in the UAE and to seek out future solutions and needs in cooperation with relevant authorities in both the public and private sectors through initiatives, plans, and facilitation measures that ensure a decent standard of living for citizens.
