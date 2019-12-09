UrduPoint.com
Zayed Housing Programme Assists 188 Emiratis With Housing Debts

Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development has said that Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has assisted 188 Emiratis following the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to exempt or decrease the debts of these citizens with outstanding amounts on their housing loans.

Al Nuaimi, who is also the Chairman of the Housing Programme, added that these housing loans are valued at AED71.1 million, including AED54 million owed by 145 deceased citizens, along with AED50.6 million of housing aid due to be paid to 135 deceased beneficiaries while 10 cases have received aid worth AED3.3 million.

He further added that the decision also exempts 43 citizens from having to pay back their debts worth over AED17.2 million whose monthly income is less than AED15,000 or are aged over 65 years, noting that the decision is a follow-up of a previous decision to increase the income of people eligible for housing aid to AED15,000 and raise the value of loans in residential neighbourhoods to between AED800,000 and AED1,200,000.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that the decision reflects the keenness of the UAE’s government and leadership to prioritise the needs of citizens, provide them with decent lives and ease their burdens.

He also pointed out that the programme’s services are not only about providing housing aid, they also include monitoring the conditions of citizens to ensure that the construction and housing aid process is going according to plan, as well as to support families whose main providers have passed away and their children cannot pay their debts. These cases shall be submitted to the country’s leadership, whose ultimate goal is to provide citizens with housing stability and decent lives, he further added.

Al Nuaimi then highlighted the programme’s keenness to achieve the relevant directives of the UAE’s leadership.

