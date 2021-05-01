Zayed Humanitarian Day an inspiring message of charity, tolerance and solidarity from UAE to the world: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that the UAE was founded on the values of tolerance, cooperation and solidarity among all, and adopted humanitarian work and philanthropy as a principle and approach whose foundations were laid by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Humaid said that Zayed Humanitarian Day, which marks the death anniversary of Sheikh Zayed and falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, embodies the values of goodness and generosity that he left behind and entrenches the UAE's position as a beacon of goodness and giving.

The observance of the day promotes the culture of charitable, humanitarian and volunteer work and social responsibility and contributes to understanding, coexistence and social solidarity.'' He said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extends its goodness to everyone without regard to race, religion, ethnicity or sect, and the leadership performed this noble task with sincerity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the UAE has been extending a helping hand to all, the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed, by sending tonnes of health and preventive supplies to serve thousands of professionals and medical workers in many countries of the world and has evacuated the nationals of several brotherly and friendly countries and ensured their treatment and return to their homelands. It, he further added, transported, stored and distributed COVID-19 vaccines to many countries of the world.

"This humanitarian approach in dealing with the pandemic internally and externally put the UAE at the forefront of Arab countries in terms of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic and among the top ten countries in the world," he noted.

He said that the role that the UAE has played and is still playing in strengthening international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of COVID-19 is a message to the world in which it affirmed that our country inspires all humanity to do good, and that its policy goes beyond words to action.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that the journey of humanitarian work in "our country" will continue to spread goodness all over the world and uphold the noble values and good deeds established by the late Sheikh Zayed and "our wise leadership" will follow the same path.