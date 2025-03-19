- Home
- Middle East
- Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin Zayed
Zayed Humanitarian Day Chance To Uphold Solidarity, Human Brotherhood: Hazza Bin Zayed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 05:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day stands as a beacon of generosity, compassion, and humanitarian support for people across the world.
In a statement marking the occasion, Sheikh Hazza highlighted that this national event embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed philanthropy as a cornerstone of civilisation and upheld human brotherhood as a noble ideal.
His Highness emphasised that Zayed Humanitarian Day offers a chance to reflect on Sheikh Zayed's lasting legacy of generosity and global humanitarian commitment.
He added that by embracing the principles of human solidarity laid down by the Founding Father, the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has emerged as a global leader in humanitarian generosity.
With a steadfast commitment to goodwill, the nation continues to champion humanitarian efforts, recognising them as the highest form of giving and a core value deeply embedded in the UAE’s traditions and national identity.
Recent Stories
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Business Council
More Stories From Middle East
-
PureHealth launches multidisciplinary memory clinicfew seconds
-
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax registration6 seconds ago
-
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry16 seconds ago
-
UAE President holds phone call with Somali President23 seconds ago
-
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights26 seconds ago
-
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts35 seconds ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: Abdulla Al Hamed46 seconds ago
-
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce55 seconds ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches pilot phase of ‘Real Estate Tokenisation Project’1 minute ago
-
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port1 minute ago
-
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion1 minute ago
-
EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CMN NAVAL2 minutes ago