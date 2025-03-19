Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin Zayed

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day stands as a beacon of generosity, compassion, and humanitarian support for people across the world.

In a statement marking the occasion, Sheikh Hazza highlighted that this national event embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed philanthropy as a cornerstone of civilisation and upheld human brotherhood as a noble ideal.

His Highness emphasised that Zayed Humanitarian Day offers a chance to reflect on Sheikh Zayed's lasting legacy of generosity and global humanitarian commitment.

He added that by embracing the principles of human solidarity laid down by the Founding Father, the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has emerged as a global leader in humanitarian generosity.

With a steadfast commitment to goodwill, the nation continues to champion humanitarian efforts, recognising them as the highest form of giving and a core value deeply embedded in the UAE’s traditions and national identity.

