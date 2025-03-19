(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a significant occasion to honour the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations of the nation's development on the principles of generosity, goodwill, tolerance, and compassion.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Hamed stated that Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian approach has become an inspiration for many involved in global humanitarian and development work, making his name synonymous with philanthropy. His charitable efforts across the world have left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of those who have benefited from his initiatives, solidifying his status as a global symbol of humanitarianism.

He added that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues the humanitarian and charitable journey initiated by the Founding Father.

This commitment has strengthened the country’s global leadership in humanitarian work, making it an inspiring model of solidarity and assistance. He further highlighted that the UAE extends aid to those in need daily, across various humanitarian, relief, and charitable fields.

Al Hamed also emphasised the critical role of the media in promoting the humanitarian values instilled by Sheikh Zayed, noting that media platforms serve as a bridge between the past and the future, ensuring the transmission of Zayed’s legacy to future generations. He underscored that media is a reliable witness to the achievements that have astonished the world and a voice that amplifies the UAE’s humanitarian message, which remains a guiding light in all its endeavours.