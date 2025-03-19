Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human fraternity: Muslim Council of Elders

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day represents a celebration of the highest values of giving, tolerance, and human fraternity. It draws inspiration from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose life was dedicated to spreading goodness, compassion, peace, mercy, and solidarity among people of all backgrounds.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasised that commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day is a significant opportunity to reflect on the legacy of goodness and humanitarian work established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan As the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates, he transformed the nation into a leading model of compassion, tolerance, and human fraternity, extending a helping hand to all those in need.

He further highlighted that Sheikh Zayed left behind a lasting, inspiring, and sustainable humanitarian legacy that continues to guide advocates of goodness, peace, and coexistence worldwide. He noted that the UAE and its wise leadership remain committed to following in the footsteps of their visionary founder through diverse initiatives and pioneering projects that spread kindness and goodwill across the globe