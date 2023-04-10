Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Zayed Humanitarian Day Is Celebration Of Authentic Values: Sultan Bin Tahnoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, has paid tribute to the Frontline Heroes of the UAE on Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is marked on 10th April.

In his statement on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which this year corresponds with the Holy Month of Ramadan, Sheikh Sultan said, “Zayed Humanitarian Day is a celebration of the authentic values that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, instilled in the hearts and minds of the people of the UAE.”

He added, “Sheikh Zayed is an authentic symbol of the values of benevolence, giving, and mercy, and his humanitarian and charitable work extended to include people in need in various parts of the world.”

“On this important day, we recall with loyalty and pride the human values that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, since the country's foundation in 1971, and these values are now instilled among the people of the UAE,” Sheikh Sultan added.

“Sheikh Zayed's principles and vision constitute the basis from which the UAE responds to humanitarian work in various circumstances," noting that this emerged in the UAE’s humanitarian effort during the COVID-19 pandemic, in solidarity with worldwide countries.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said that the Frontline Heroes, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, rescuers, and technicians, set wonderful examples of humanitarian giving that the Sheikh Zayed established. This was evident during the "Gallant Knight/2" operation, where they were among the first to participate in the relief of those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Türkiye in February 2023.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the Frontline Heroes Office continues its humanitarian mission inside and outside the UAE to support the Frontline Heroes to extend a helping hand to everyone without exception.

Related Topics

World Syria UAE February April From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

16 minutes ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.