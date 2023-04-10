Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, has paid tribute to the Frontline Heroes of the UAE on Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is marked on 10th April.

In his statement on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which this year corresponds with the Holy Month of Ramadan, Sheikh Sultan said, “Zayed Humanitarian Day is a celebration of the authentic values that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, instilled in the hearts and minds of the people of the UAE.”

He added, “Sheikh Zayed is an authentic symbol of the values of benevolence, giving, and mercy, and his humanitarian and charitable work extended to include people in need in various parts of the world.”

“On this important day, we recall with loyalty and pride the human values that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, since the country's foundation in 1971, and these values are now instilled among the people of the UAE,” Sheikh Sultan added.

“Sheikh Zayed's principles and vision constitute the basis from which the UAE responds to humanitarian work in various circumstances," noting that this emerged in the UAE’s humanitarian effort during the COVID-19 pandemic, in solidarity with worldwide countries.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said that the Frontline Heroes, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, rescuers, and technicians, set wonderful examples of humanitarian giving that the Sheikh Zayed established. This was evident during the "Gallant Knight/2" operation, where they were among the first to participate in the relief of those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Türkiye in February 2023.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the Frontline Heroes Office continues its humanitarian mission inside and outside the UAE to support the Frontline Heroes to extend a helping hand to everyone without exception.