Open Menu

Zayed Humanitarian Forum Launches 25th Edition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 03:31 PM

Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The 25th edition of the Zayed Humanitarian Forum commenced today in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Following in the Footsteps of Zayed the Giving."

The forum coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed on the 19th of Ramadan. It aims to foster a culture of volunteerism and humanitarian giving at both community and professional levels, while encouraging innovative initiatives and strengthening partnerships between government, private, and non-profit organisations.

Additionally, the forum seeks to honour humanitarian pioneers from the frontline, recognising their contributions to society and their dedication to serving the nation locally and internationally.

The event featured a documentary highlighting Zayed Al Khair's initiatives over the past 25 years, showcasing its impact in delivering humanitarian aid to millions of people in the UAE and beyond. These efforts were carried out under the supervision of UAE doctors who have followed in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, embracing his humanitarian legacy.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Event From Government Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

1 minute ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

1 minute ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

2 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

2 minutes ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

2 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul ..

MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

3 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to ..

Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..

3 minutes ago
 Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividen ..

Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend

3 minutes ago

DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution holds workshop o ..

National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East