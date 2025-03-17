Zayed Humanitarian Forum Launches 25th Edition
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 03:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The 25th edition of the Zayed Humanitarian Forum commenced today in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Following in the Footsteps of Zayed the Giving."
The forum coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed on the 19th of Ramadan. It aims to foster a culture of volunteerism and humanitarian giving at both community and professional levels, while encouraging innovative initiatives and strengthening partnerships between government, private, and non-profit organisations.
Additionally, the forum seeks to honour humanitarian pioneers from the frontline, recognising their contributions to society and their dedication to serving the nation locally and internationally.
The event featured a documentary highlighting Zayed Al Khair's initiatives over the past 25 years, showcasing its impact in delivering humanitarian aid to millions of people in the UAE and beyond. These efforts were carried out under the supervision of UAE doctors who have followed in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, embracing his humanitarian legacy.
