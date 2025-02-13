Zayed International Airport Secures 3 Pearl Estidama Rating In Construction
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Zayed International Airport (AUH) has become one of the largest buildings in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 3 Pearl Estidama rating for construction, a significant achievement that highlights Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to sustainable development.
The recognition underscores Zayed International Airport’s leadership in sustainable airport infrastructure and marks its successful transition from the 3 Pearl design-stage rating to construction stage certification.
The 3 Pearl Estidama rating highlights Zayed International Airport’s alignment with the UAE's sustainability ambitions, demonstrating the careful consideration paid to reducing environmental impact, conserving natural resources, and fostering a healthy internal environment.
The airport’s construction prioritised responsibly sourced materials, with more than 90 percent of steel and 80 percent of timber coming from certified sustainable sources. Additionally, the airport embraces the principles of a circular economy, recycling more than 90 percent of steel and diverting 86 percent of construction waste from landfills.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are immensely proud of Zayed International Airport achieving the 3 Pearl Estidama rating.
This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable future for aviation and reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. The rating also reflects our dedication to providing world-class airport services that prioritise both efficiency and environmental responsibility."
Zayed International Airport’s water-efficient fixtures exceed Estidama benchmarks by 45 percent. Policies aligned with its recently launched Sustainability Strategy target ambitious goals, including a 30 percent reduction in energy and potable water consumption, sourcing 5 percent of energy from renewable resources, diverting 40 percent of waste from landfills, and achieving a 10 percent reduction in overall waste volumes by 2030.
Additionally, reverse vending machines (RVMs) installed across the airport in November 2024 are incentivising passengers to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans, as part of the airport’s commitment to sustainable practices that minimise environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future for the region.
