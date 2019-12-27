Zayed Marathon kicks-off in Suez

(@imziishan)

SUEZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) The 6th edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon kicked-off today in the Egyptian city of Suez.

The marathon is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Monies raised during the marathon will be donated to Cairo University's National Cancer Institute.