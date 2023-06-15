UrduPoint.com

Zayed National Museum Establishes Fund For Research Into UAE Culture And History

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2023 (WAM) - Zayed National Museum launched a AED1 million fund for research on UAE history and culture.

Funding priorities for the grants include research into the role of Sheikh Zayed in driving social, cultural, and economic impact; the history and archaeology of the UAE; and the country’s intangible heritage including oral history on traditions, stories, and songs. The grants will also focus on the UAE’s engagement with other countries within the Arabian Peninsula and Indian Ocean world from prehistory to the recent past.

The funding scheme aims to support both large and small grants, serving to further the research ecosystem in the UAE and empower a new generation of scholars. Researchers may apply until 15 July 2023, and grants will be announced in September. The funding is renewable for up to three consecutive years.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel compromising representatives from Zayed National Museum and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, as well as external subject matter experts, who will base decisions on criteria including the applicant’s research methodology, experience, outcomes, and relevance to the museum’s mandate.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: “The establishment of the Zayed National Museum research fund reflects our commitment to promoting and protecting our culture and heritage.

This initiative seeks to unlock a wealth of untold stories about our late founder Sheikh Zayed, enlightening us on the profound impact he had on our nation’s progress and development. We are firmly dedicated to empowering the next generation, enabling them to carry forward his enduring legacy and heritage, nurturing a sense of pride and commitment for future generations.”

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said: “This fund reaffirms our commitment to researching and promoting UAE culture, history, and heritage by inspiring both established and junior researchers to dig deep, discover and share the UAE’s story with the world. We are excited to share this opportunity to all researchers who are interested in contributing to knowledge creation and exploring the enduring impact of Sheikh Zayed on the country he founded and the entire region.”

Interested researchers can learn more by contacting the team: research@zayednationalmuseum.ae.

Construction of Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District has achieved significant milestones, including the completion of its unique wing structures. The distinctive atria are designed to represent the wings of a falcon, a symbol of the UAE’s national heritage – indicative of the way UAE culture and heritage is interwoven into the essence of the museum.

