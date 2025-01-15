'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance initiatives': Winner of Climate Action Category

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2025 (WAM) – Innocent Maholi, the Tanzania winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize, the Climate Action Category, expressed his happiness at being one of this year's finalists, a recognition granted since last year, where he was selected among 33 nominees in this category.

Maholi described his participation in the ongoing World Future Energy Summit as a unique experience, where he attended the awards ceremony honouring winners in various categories. He expressed pride in winning in the Climate Action category.

He emphasised the significant value of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, acknowledging that it provided him with a platform for global recognition through international networks, particularly during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

The prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action and drives sustainable finance initiatives, he noted.