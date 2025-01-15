Open Menu

'Zayed Sustainability Prize Catalyses Groundbreaking Climate Action, Drives Sustainable Finance Initiatives': Winner Of Climate Action Category

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:03 AM

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance initiatives': Winner of Climate Action Category

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2025 (WAM) – Innocent Maholi, the Tanzania winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize, the Climate Action Category, expressed his happiness at being one of this year's finalists, a recognition granted since last year, where he was selected among 33 nominees in this category.

Maholi described his participation in the ongoing World Future Energy Summit as a unique experience, where he attended the awards ceremony honouring winners in various categories. He expressed pride in winning in the Climate Action category.

He emphasised the significant value of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, acknowledging that it provided him with a platform for global recognition through international networks, particularly during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

The prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action and drives sustainable finance initiatives, he noted.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Tanzania January

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

2 minutes ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

2 minutes ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

3 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

3 minutes ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East