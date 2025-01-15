- Home
- Middle East
- 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance init ..
'Zayed Sustainability Prize Catalyses Groundbreaking Climate Action, Drives Sustainable Finance Initiatives': Winner Of Climate Action Category
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:03 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2025 (WAM) – Innocent Maholi, the Tanzania winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize, the Climate Action Category, expressed his happiness at being one of this year's finalists, a recognition granted since last year, where he was selected among 33 nominees in this category.
Maholi described his participation in the ongoing World Future Energy Summit as a unique experience, where he attended the awards ceremony honouring winners in various categories. He expressed pride in winning in the Climate Action category.
He emphasised the significant value of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, acknowledging that it provided him with a platform for global recognition through international networks, particularly during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.
The prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action and drives sustainable finance initiatives, he noted.
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance init ..1 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of UAE President2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative2 minutes ago
-
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen plant2 minutes ago
-
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 20303 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al Karama3 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from California3 minutes ago
-
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES Opens in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strengthening bilateral coop ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing trade r ..3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability certificates for go ..4 minutes ago