- Home
- Middle East
- Zayed Sustainability Prize enables companies to reach new horizons: Winner of Energy category
Zayed Sustainability Prize Enables Companies To Reach New Horizons: Winner Of Energy Category
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Mostafa Al Momin, Founder and CEO of Palki Motors Limited from Bangladesh, expressed his immense pride in his company winning the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) following the award ceremony today during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al Momin praised the UAE's leading role in supporting innovation and sustainability through initiatives such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize.
He highlighted that the UAE sets a benchmark in advancing global sustainability efforts, with such awards showcasing the country's leadership as a global platform for supporting innovation that benefits humanity.
He described the prize as akin to a Nobel Prize for sustainability, noting that it not only provides financial support but also offers small companies global recognition, enabling them to expand and reach new horizons.
He added that this prize is not just for his company, but for every small business that dreams of making a positive impact in the world.
Palki Motors was awarded the prize for its locally manufactured, affordable, and lightweight electric vehicles designed specifically for commercial drivers.
Priced at an accessible US$4,990, these vehicles cater to the unique transportation needs of the region. Palki Motors also operates a network of solar-powered battery swap stations, already benefiting over 23,000 people.
Recent Stories
MoHESR, DEWA join forces to align scholarship programme with national priorities
HFZA participates in SteelFab 2025, aims to attract global investments in indust ..
Zayed Sustainability Prize enables companies to reach new horizons: Winner of En ..
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Protection of citizens' lives, property, priority of police: DPO Dera
PTI senator denies involvement of party head in £190 million scandal
PSQCA devises mechanism to check food quality: Dr Khalid
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHESR, DEWA join forces to align scholarship programme with national priorities4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department calls on property owners to join Owners Committees5 minutes ago
-
HFZA participates in SteelFab 2025, aims to attract global investments in industry5 minutes ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize enables companies to reach new horizons: Winner of Energy category5 minutes ago
-
European Aviation Environmental Report 2025 recommends increasing use of sustainable aviation fuels5 minutes ago
-
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone20 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets with heads of delegations participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week20 minutes ago
-
EU criticises US restrictions on AI chip exports35 minutes ago
-
Shams to organise third Creative Fest from February 6-935 minutes ago
-
Catalyst announces 3 new direct investments at World Future Energy Summit 202535 minutes ago
-
Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List35 minutes ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity35 minutes ago