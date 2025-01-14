Open Menu

Zayed Sustainability Prize Enables Companies To Reach New Horizons: Winner Of Energy Category

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Mostafa Al Momin, Founder and CEO of Palki Motors Limited from Bangladesh, expressed his immense pride in his company winning the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) following the award ceremony today during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al Momin praised the UAE's leading role in supporting innovation and sustainability through initiatives such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

He highlighted that the UAE sets a benchmark in advancing global sustainability efforts, with such awards showcasing the country's leadership as a global platform for supporting innovation that benefits humanity.

He described the prize as akin to a Nobel Prize for sustainability, noting that it not only provides financial support but also offers small companies global recognition, enabling them to expand and reach new horizons.

He added that this prize is not just for his company, but for every small business that dreams of making a positive impact in the world.

Palki Motors was awarded the prize for its locally manufactured, affordable, and lightweight electric vehicles designed specifically for commercial drivers.

Priced at an accessible US$4,990, these vehicles cater to the unique transportation needs of the region. Palki Motors also operates a network of solar-powered battery swap stations, already benefiting over 23,000 people.

