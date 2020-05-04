Zayed Sustainability Prize extends 2021 awards submission deadline to 11th June

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The Zayed Sustainability Prize has announced the extension of its submission deadline for the 2021 edition of the awards to 11th June, 2020, in order to accommodate its diverse international audience base throughout the ongoing global health crisis.

Small-to-medium sized enterprises, non-profit organisations and high schools around the world can still submit their entries, apply and compete via the online portal of the prize for the UAE’s pioneering global award rewarding impact, innovation, and inspiration across five sustainability categories – Health, food, Water, Energy, and Global High Schools.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Director-General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said, "As the world continues to combat COVID-19, identifying practical and effective solutions that strengthen sustainable development and empower others to do so through the Zayed Sustainability Prize remains an objective of paramount importance, in line with the humanitarian vision of our late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Therefore, given the special circumstances that various communities and nations are facing, the decision was taken to extend this year’s submission deadline.

"

The US$3 million prize fund is divided equally between the winners of the five categories, with each allocated $600,000. In the Global High Schools category, the award recognises six winners from six world regions, with each winning school eligible to claim up to $100,000 in funding.

The 2019-2020 awards cycle witnessed a record-breaking number of submissions, with 2,373 entries received from 129 countries. Till date, the prize has recognised and rewarded a total of 86 winners whose solutions or school projects have, directly and indirectly, transformed the lives of 335 million people around the world.

Small-to-medium sized enterprises and non-profit organisations must enter an existing sustainability solution with demonstrable impact in one of the Health, Food, Energy, or Water categories. On the other hand, the Global High Schools category invites student-led projects or proposals, based on one or more of the four sustainability themes, and provides funding to help develop or enhance their school or local community project.