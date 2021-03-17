Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitarian initiative rebranded to Beyond2020 for continuous global outreach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Following the widespread success of the 20by2020 initiative in helping deliver vital sustainable solutions to vulnerable communities around the world, the Zayed Sustainability prize has announced the transformation of the 20by2020 initiative into Beyond2020, establishing it as a flagship platform of the Prize for continuous global outreach.

Beyond2020 represents the second phase of the initiative, which is led by the Zayed Sustainability Prize in partnership with various leading local and international organisations and has, since its launch in December 2019, reached 8 countries across the middle East, Asia, and Africa, and positively impacted approximately 110,000 people during its first phase.

The pioneering initiative oversees the donation and deployment of Prize winners’ and finalists’ technologies and sustainable solutions, to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, spanning the sectors of health, food, energy, and water.

Going ‘beyond generations’, ‘beyond borders’ and ‘beyond limits’, Beyond2020 offers critical, life-transforming solutions to a broader number of beneficiaries worldwide, providing tech for good and fostering development that is inclusive and sustainable.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: "Last year, 20by2020 managed to generate phenomenal impact across the globe, connecting thousands of people with transformative sustainable solutions that improved their daily lives and overall wellbeing, while helping them navigate the adverse socio-economic implications of the global pandemic."

He added, "Beyond2020 will continue to honour the UAE founding father’s enduring and timeless legacy of humanitarianism and sustainable development, which truly reflects the country’s role as a proactive global citizen.

At a time when the international community focuses on building back better from COVID-19, Beyond2020 seeks to enhance the resiliency of vulnerable communities in the face of the pandemic and accelerate the foundations for a brighter and more sustainable future."

Al Jaber highlighted that the steadfast support of the initiative’s partners and their collaborative efforts under Beyond2020, will be instrumental in advancing various UN Sustainable Development Goals, reducing disparities, and taking on a prominent role in a people-centred, post-pandemic recovery.

In 2020, the initiative (20by2020), deployed sustainable solutions ranging from critical access to energy and safe water to providing healthcare and essential nutrition. Countries reached include Tanzania, Uganda, Nepal, Jordan, Egypt, Cambodia, Madagascar, and Indonesia.

Phase 2 of the initiative (Beyond2020) will formally commence through a key energy project in Bangladesh and then extend the reach of the initiative into Latin America.

To date, 12 countries have been identified as part of the initiative’s second phase, to amplify its international humanitarian drive and reach more off-grid and vulnerable communities throughout the world.

Beyond2020 will be deploying sustainable solutions in Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, India, Lebanon, The Sudan, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Peru.

Beyond2020 partners include Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mubadala Petroleum, the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, Masdar, and BNPP Paribas; the most recent partner to join the initiative and the first international private company.