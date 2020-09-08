Zayed Sustainability Prizes announces postponement of 2021 awards ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE's pioneering global award in sustainability, has announced the postponement of the 2021 Awards Ceremony, which was scheduled to take place in January, as part of the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW. Entities that have submitted their applications this year will be automatically moved to the 2022 cycle.

The decision was made due to travel restrictions for different countries and to ensure international participants’ safety and well-being in light of the unprecedented global challenges caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director-General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, stated, "After careful consideration, we took the prudent decision to postpone the 2021 Zayed Sustainability prize event, while ensuring that all those who submitted for the Prize will be considered in the 2022 cycle.

"

Al Jaber added, "The Prize, inspired by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and driven by the country’s leadership, reiterates its unwavering commitment to humanitarianism and sustainable development goals, as it has impacted more than 335 million people, to date. We are also continuing to focus on accelerating the UAE-driven 20by20 initiative which is pioneered by the Prize in partnership with several entities by donating past finalists’ and winners’ solutions to vulnerable communities around the world to improve their quality of life."