Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collaborate to draw more Emirati youth into volunteering

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The Zayed University, ZU, and the Mubarakah Foundation have virtually signed a memorandum of understanding, to encourage youth to volunteer, as per the UAE leadership’s aspirations.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, of the Mubarakah Foundation and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and President of Zayed University Following the agreement, both entities will support both students and graduates from Zayed University in ways that enable them to achieve success and enhance their personal, social and cognitive developments. It also prepares them to actively engage in a dynamic world, develops their leadership capabilities, and motivates them to participate in various activities.

"We are pleased to join hands with the Al-Mubarakah Foundation, one of the leading institutions in presenting its programmes and activities for the youth, and aids the development of their capabilities and aims in empowering them to ensure social responsibility towards their nation," Al Kaabi said.

She added, "Zayed University is interested in developing the knowledge of young people and honing in their skills to help them keep pace with the challenges of the current time. We aim to provide our students with academic, professional and leadership capabilities that enable them to succeed and excel in various fields of expertise."

Sheikh Mohammed expressed gratitude towards such cooperation with Zayed University, noting that it translates the vision of the wise leadership in consolidating a voluntary work system among the various groups of society, especially the Emirati Youth.

"This cooperation aims to provide the youth with the necessary practical skills to advance volunteer work and apply best practices in this regard to support the vision and mission of Zayed University and "Al-Mubarakah Foundation" in building a base of national cadres specialising in volunteering," he said.

According to this memorandum, "Al-Mubarakah" Foundation will cooperate with Zayed University to establish joint initiatives, programmes and activities that serve the community, and work to involve students in all social activities carried out by the Foundation, as well as encouraging those affiliated with the Foundation's programmes to attend and participate in the initiatives and events held at the university.

Dr. Fares Al Howari, Dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences, said, "Extending the directives of the leadership to support young people, the Al Mubarakah Foundation launched the Commando or Maghaweer Programme. Zayed University students will join this programme and ZU’s various components will support it. It empowers young people in all fields, such as sports, literary, artistic and others through social media, by publishing stories of distinguished youth that contain challenges they faced and achievements they achieved during the march of exclusivity and creativity to set an example for the children of their rising generation."