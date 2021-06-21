UrduPoint.com
Zayed University Amongst 700 QS World University Rankings

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:15 PM

Zayed University amongst 700 QS World University Rankings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Zayed University (ZU) has increased by 50 ranks, up to the 651-700 range in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings 2022, the world’s most consulted source of comparative information about university performance.

In the latest 2022 edition, Zayed University performed among the top 50 percent in the QS World University Rankings.

Dr. Khalid M. Al Khazraji, ZU Vice-President, said that the rise in the university’s performance from last year’s 701-750 rank range is "a clear indication of our drive which is inspired by the vision of our leadership in constantly developing the Higher education sector in the UAE, as well as the amplification of a knowledge-based economy towards providing the nation with talent that can lead the future of industries and enhances the country’s global competitiveness."

"This new ranking ignites our pursuit to be among the best regional universities and reflects the great efforts and dedication placed by our international faculty members, staff and students in the academic and research fields," he added.

Zayed University received a "High" rank in the QS World University category for "Research Intensity", in which this year features 1,673 analysed academic institutions worldwide. The University is also placed at number 10 globally for employing "International Faculty" with over 569 faculty members, which is the strongest area of performance for Zayed University.

The QS World University Rankings assesses each academic institution on six metrics, including its reputation amongst academics and employers. The criteria include Academic reputation (40%), Employer reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and international faculty ratio/International student ratio (5% each).

Zayed University is ranked fifth in the UAE and is also ranked 20th in the Arab region and among the top 651-700 globally and top 501-550 QS World University Ranking by Subject in Computer Science and Information Systems, as well as business & Management Studies.

