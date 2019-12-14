UrduPoint.com
Zayed University Awarded 4-star Institution Rating

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2019) The Zayed University yesterday achieved another milestone at the Reimagine Education conference in London by receiving a "four Star" institution rating and "five Star" within the core criteria of teaching, employability, facilities, and inclusiveness, through QS stars.

The 6th edition of Reimagine Education conference organised by QS Intelligence Unit which concluded on 12th December, 2019, in London saw the participation of 700 education professionals who discussed topics related to measuring learning gain and the implementations of blockchain in educational settings.

The conference also featured the finales of the Reimagine Education Awards, where the strongest applications in each category were given the opportunity to showcase their work on the conference’s first day. Winners of the world’s most innovative pedagogy and Ed-tech solutions were honoured at a prestigious Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony.

Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, emphasised the importance of starring Zayed University which continues to rise as an international well-reputed tertiary establishment, since the university joined the global QS ranking two years ago, with its distinguished palette of accredited programmes and finest quality of education, as recognised by various international accreditation boards under the guidance of Noura Al Kaabi, President of the University.

AlMehaideb said, "The university focuses on developing the skills of its students: and their leadership spirit and works to develop their innovative skills and creative talents. The students currently turn more towards the fields of science, technology, design and entrepreneurship, in addition to their interaction and the spirit of social responsibility, that reflect the values of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Commenting on this achievement, Zayed University Provost Dr. Michael Wilson said, "The award of 4-star rating for Zayed University’s academic quality is an independent international testimony of the quality of education offered in ZU, and the care and attention the government of the UAE affords students and citizens."

Prof. Wilson added, "This achievement is the third international one for the university this year, following the International Award of the Best Student Learning Experience by Blackboard, and the advance in QS International Ranking to the 651 brackets."

The award touches eight categories: teaching, employability, academic development, internationalisation, facilities, social responsibility, inclusiveness and computer science and information system.

The Office of the Provost and the Office of Institutional Research were privileged to present a research paper on the best practices in "Using Technology to Support Learning Outcomes Assessment at Zayed University".

