Zayed University Begins Offering Counselling Services Online

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Zayed University, ZU, has begun offering counselling services online, including online sessions, consultations, and health tips attained from weekly developed sources.

Dr. Hind Alrustamani, Acting Assistant Provost – Students Affairs Deanship, said that the move is in line with the growing need to maintain the psychological well-being of the ZU community.

The Student Counselling Centre, SCC, is aligned with the university's vision of preparing successful and adaptable graduates while remaining an active part of the ZU community. "To that effect, we are developing and liaising with local and global partners to offer innovative online services and programmes to support our students," she said.

She further indicated that the SCC is committed to supporting the ZU community during the current major transition from campus to computer. "Counselling services are provided online for all students, as well as offering alternative resources for those who cannot attend online sessions," she said.

She added that the SCC services have been extended to include faculty and staff by developing online resources to raise awareness and support their needs.

"SCC has dedicated an online support team, which includes senior professional counsellors, three located in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai, plus the Director of SCC," Dr. Alrustamani said, adding, "Our outreach officers come from highly experienced psychology backgrounds. They are actively raising awareness and sharing resources with the ZU community on a regular basis. They also follow up and support members of the ZU community on a one-on-one basis to accommodate the needs of the colleges and internal departments."

"Our officers are following up with online meetings and scheduling appointments for new students who require counselling services. Our team is fully functioning with extended services to support the entire ZU community – students, faculty and staff alike," she added.

