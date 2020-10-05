Zayed University Council adopts new policies to improve educational experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The members of the Zayed University Council, led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of Zayed University, met virtually in their third meeting of 2020 and the first meeting for the new 2020-2021 Academic Year, to review several topics on the Council’s agenda.

Al Kaabi greeted and praised all Council members for their sincere engagement towards enhancing the progress of various academic, research, administrative, and societal aspects, and acknowledged their commitment to assess the university's development.

She has also complimented the joining of Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, as a new member of the Zayed University Council. Al Kaabi expressed confidence in her level of enthusiasm and commitment, which highly supports the advancement of the university towards its aspired strategies.

During its meeting, the Council addressed various issues and the implementation of several new administrative and academic appointments at Zayed University.

The Council approved several policies and procedures related to the academic and administrative sectors, which are among the priorities of the 2020-2021 Academic Year, in addition to initiating strategic relations with different external bodies such as national and international Universities and other relevant government entities, and private sector companies.

The Council spent time assessing the impact of decisions and recommendations made and implemented from the previous meeting. They reviewed the latest update on the strategic planning of 2022-2026, as well as reviewed the reform of the Emiratization and Human Resources Committee.

The meeting was attended by the University Council members; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Vice-Chair of the University Council; Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development; Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Shatha AlHashmi, Advisor, The Executive Advisory Unit, Director General’s Office Prime Minister Office; Humaid Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer - Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company; Mariam Saeed Ghobash, Vice Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Investment Company; Saeed Sultan Rashed Al Dhaheri, Businessman; Emeritus Professor Rob Whelan, Director - Whelan Consulting Pty Ltd; Hassan Al Najjar, Entrepreneur – President of Alumni Association at ZU, and Badr Al Ali, Head of Councils and Committees Affairs Department, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.