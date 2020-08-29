Zayed University honours donors and supporters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, commended the organisations and entities for their support to the university’s exceptional achievements in the field of higher education and playing a significant role in supporting the students during the academic year of 2019-2020.

During the recent virtually held event, Al Kaabi said, "With the generous support of our partners, we are truly proud of what we have achieved in terms of local and international certifications and accreditations, as well as the accomplishments of our students and their initiatives and engagements on and off campus."

"As part of its overarching objective to ensure access to superior quality tertiary education, Zayed University has over the years offered best-in-class services to our students and launched community outreach initiatives to serve the society in line with its social responsibility objectives. We are determined to continue our constructive partnerships to achieve further success in the years to come."

She added, "Over the past few years, our students and faculty members have been competing strongly against other academic institutions and have received awards in several academic and cultural events on the local, regional, and international level. Today, we renew our commitment to remaining a source of pride to the UAE as we empower future generations in their educational and growth journey.

We encourage our students to build their capabilities in line with the vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, after whom the university is named."

She expressed her appreciation to the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation for its support to the students at the Abu Dhabi campus by providing them with devices and tools that facilitate their involvement in the distance learning process in light of the conditions imposed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment for providing the same support to university students at Dubai’s campus. She also expressed her thanks and appreciation to the institutions and other supporting entities for providing a monthly stipend to support eligible students.

Charity organisations that have supported Zayed University in the previous academic year include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Zakat Fund, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Maktoum Foundation, Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, and Mariam Obaid Mohammad Abdullah Al Hilou.