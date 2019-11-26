Zayed University hosts 'Churches Together for Tolerance' musical evening

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage and in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and President of Zayed University, the St. Andrew's Church hosted the 'Rock' – The Musical (Churches Together for Tolerance), a Christian musical written by Roger Jones, the acclaimed Anglican musical composer, at Zayed University campus in Abu Dhabi.

Al Kaabi expressed gratitude in her opening remarks, "This event is not only an excellent opportunity to interact with the diverse cultural, religious, creative, and educational experts in the UAE, but also offers us an opportunity to connect and relish the essence of tolerance."

"Last week, November 16 marked the International Day of Tolerance, which reminds us of the importance of empathy, understanding, and co-existence; precisely the spirit of this event and the Year of Tolerance in the UAE." She further added, "Tolerance is not a new concept in the UAE; it was practiced by our late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who founded the country based on values of equality, respect, and sympathy between his people."

As a statement of tolerance, a unique and large choir comprising members from 22 different Christian Church congregations from around the UAE came together and joined a team of soloists in this performance conducted by Roger himself.

The event welcomed over 1200 guests who enjoyed the versified story of St Peter from the Gospels and the book of Acts in the Bible.

Rev. Gill Nisbet, the co-ordinator of the event, explained, "It is rare and exciting to have a truly ecumenical event in which we see Roman Catholics, Orthodox, Anglicans, Evangelical and Pentecostal groups come together."

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has proclaimed 2019 to be the "The Year of Tolerance" which embodies the approach adopted by the UAE since its establishment to be a bridge of communication between the people of the world and their various cultures, in an environment of openness and respect that rejects extremism and promotes coexistence.

Rev Andy Thompson, Senior Anglican Chaplain in Abu Dhabi, said, " The UAE has offered Christian churches a special gift of bringing us together in a way which would be unthinkable of in our home countries. Here, we share worship space and rub shoulders side by side not only in the churches but in the workspace too. Tolerance is a value to which we as Christians aspire to live out in practice as an expression of our faith, and we are thankful to the UAE leadership for promoting freedom and respect".

Roger Jones is a prolific writer of worship music and was recently honoured by the Archbishop of Canterbury for his contribution to church music.