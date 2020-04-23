Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research Conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Under the patronage of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, President of Zayed University, ZU, the University hosted today 12th Annual Conference on Undergraduate Research on Applied Computing, URC2020.

The opening session of the virtual conference saw over 200 participants and four keynote speakers, where panel discussions revolved around this year's theme, "ICT and the Digital Economy." A total of 168 undergraduate research projects were presented by students from 24 educational institutions based in 7 countries from around the region.

Dr. Michael Allan, Assistant Provost for Research at ZU, in his welcome speech said, "Zayed University has been rising above the challenges to ensure continuity. Through the power of technology, we live in a time where, fortunately, through the power of technology, we can persevere with ambitious goals, and today, for the very first time, we have moved a massive platform on to our computer screens. This unique approach compiles thorough dedication, deems commitment to pursue knowledge, and magnifies our keenness to taking swift action to manage this crisis and move forward, regardless of the circumstances."

Dr. Hany El Kadi, Dean of the College of Tech Innovation at ZU, pointed that the participation this year has received 638 people who amongst them were students, faculty, researchers and the industry, and were behind of making it a successful conference this year.

Dr. Fatma Taher, chair of IEEE-UAE section, said, "This year, the 12th edition of the annual URC is technically sponsored by IEEE institution, and we’ll continue to support further development of students in the field of technology, which is aligned with the UAE vision 2021 that aims to make the UAE amongst the best countries in the world in that field."

During the closing ceremony Names of the top 5 winners were announced: First place was landed by team Number 51, from King Saud University, KSA, project on Applying Blockchain Technology to achieve trusted reviewing system. By Jood Alanzy, Ghadah Alhudhayf, Jude Altalhi, Shahad Alghunaim and shahad Alnasser.

Second place went to team Number 94, from King Saud University, KSA, project on Energy consumption mobile Application for Optimum Use of Power, by Israa Gabi and Maryam Bahmaid.

Third place went to team Number 19, from Ajman University, UAE, Project on Smart two-way Communication System for the Hearing-Impaired, done by Mohamed Abduljawaad, Mohammed Elnour, Youssef Elsonbaty, and Wessam Shehieb.

Fourth place went to team Number 83, from King Saud University, KSA, project on Arabic Augmented Reality-Based Storybook for Children with Autism, by Nouf Alduaifi, Ghadah Alnafisi, Layan Aljowair, Raghad Alhumood, and Leena Alotaibi.

Fifth place went to team Number 174, from King Saud University, KSA, project on Smart locker System Using Face Recognition, by Fatmah Alfhaid, Lama Alfalah, and Malak Alsumail.