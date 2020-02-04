Zayed University includes 'Master of Islamic Studies in Jurisprudence of Reality' programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Zayed University, in cooperation with the Al Muwatta Centre for Studies and Education, recently launched its latest "Master of Islamic Studies in Jurisprudence of Reality" programme, which is the first-of-its-kind in the UAE and the region.

Al Muwatta Centre is a research and educational centre, operating under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, and chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah.

The Acting Vice-President of Zayed University, Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, stated that the launch of the Master of Islamic Studies in Realist Jurisprudence is within the framework of the university's keenness, in partnership with relevant government institutions, to develop the research and knowledge skills of Emirati students.

The programme is being offered in Arabic for 18 months and admissions are open for males and females of all nationalities.

It contributes to graduating elite Emirati researchers, muftis, and Islamic jurists qualified in the sciences of the Islamic legislation, the Shari'a objectives, and the principles of jurisprudence and its various branches.

The programme's courses are taught by Professors and Associate Professors who were selected according to the highest scientific and professional standards, with international research experience and high teaching performance across graduate-level programmes.

The curriculum is based on 36 credit required hours, with the main courses addressing the Methodology of Islamic Legal, Shari'a Objectives, and Jurisprudence of Applying Islamic Rules to Real Instances, as well as Making Fatwa, Islamic Transactions, English Jurisprudence Texts, and Terms, Islamic Rules on Terrorism, Jurisprudence of Peace and Citizenship, Contemporary Jurisprudence Issues, and concluded by a Thesis discussion.

The applicant is required to obtain a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university recognised by the Ministry of education in the UAE, with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 (or 2.5 for provisional admission) or 4.0 in one of the following disciplines: BA in Principles of Jurisprudence, or a BA in Jurisprudence and its Principles, or a BA in Islamic Shari'a, or a BA in Shari'a and Law, or the successful completion of one year at the Al Muwatta Centre for those who do not have a Bachelor's degree in the above-mentioned specialisations. The applicant will have to pass a pre-course interview and obtain a minimum score of 4.5 in the IELTS (academic) test of English.