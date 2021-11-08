UrduPoint.com

Zayed University, Israel's University Of Haifa Embark On Academic Partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, and Prof. Ron Robin, President of Haifa University of Israel, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding virtually to form an academic partnership to cooperate on projects that promote research, education, outreach, and capacity building.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel; Amir Hayek, Israel's Ambassador to the UAE; and members of academic and administrative body from both universities.

The MoU builds on one of the UAE government's key strategies aimed at fostering effective partnerships between academic institutions to implement human welfare and society development goals.

Under the agreement, both parties seek to exchange knowledge and academic best practices. They also agreed to have joint-research projects, as well as organise mutually beneficial events, colloquia, seminars, and conferences.

In her opening remarks, Al Kaabi said, "Our new partnership will generate opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the community; fostering benefits that extend beyond borders. As our counterparts are recognised for their excellence in various strategic fields that align well with our agenda for the next 50 years, we look forward to importing best practices in technological advancements, resource management, water and food security, as well as marine sciences; aside from quality teaching, research, and outstanding outreach in their community."

Robin, in turn, commented, "In the wake of many common challenges facing humanity as we grapple with the climate crisis, this kind of academic cooperation is a way to preserve what all of us call home the planet."

