Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Education 2021 World University Rankings

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) Zayed University has announced that it joined the elite listing of the 2021 Times Higher Education, THE, World University Rankings, a vital resource that provides the definitive list of the world's best universities.

The global annual ranking of higher education institutions provides key insights to stakeholders, including students, on the achievements and competencies of universities worldwide and enables them to make an informed choice in selecting a university for the specific programs they wish to pursue.

Prof. Nagi Wakim, Acting Provost at Zayed University, said, "It is truly an incredible achievement to have Zayed University listed on the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the first time in its young history. We have been placed in the 801-1,000 band, and this is a milestone not just for the university, but for the UAE’s higher education and research sector. It is also remarkable to have another national academic institution, such as Zayed University added to the list, making us one of the five top universities in the country to be a part of the prestigious international university rankings.

"

He added, "This achievement is a testament to the quality and dedication of the university’s faculty and staff and the prudent and wise leadership of this great institution. Zayed University has considerable potential and a strategic plan in place to advance its mission of innovation and research that informs-high quality teaching. Our students are our focus and their future is our mission."

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is the only global performance table that evaluates universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. Based on calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, the ranking is a trusted resource for students, academics, university leaders, and stakeholders from the industry and government.

The performance indicators are grouped into five areas. These are: Teaching (the learning environment), Research (volume, income, and reputation), Citations (research influence); International Outlook (staff, students, and research), and Industry Income (knowledge transfer).