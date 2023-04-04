Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sciences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Zayed University has launched its new Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sciences, designed to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to tackle some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

The announcement comes at an opportune time, as 2023 has been assigned the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, where it will also host decision makers in government and industry from across the globe for the COP28 Conference in Dubai.

The programme will be available to students from Fall 2023 and will be taught in English over four semesters at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi. The course has been designed with flexibility, and classes will generally be in the evenings to allow those with work and other commitments to participate.

Delivered by expert professors in the environmental and sustainability field, students will be exposed to a wide array of research areas including water sustainability, green technologies, climate change, sustainability planning and management, remote sensing and GIS, biodiversity and conservation, ecosystem functions, and circular economy.

Welcoming the launch of the programme, Dr. Gaelle Picherit-Duthler, Acting Dean of Graduate Studies at Zayed University, said, "By launching the programme, we are aligning with the sustainability goals that the UAE is prioritising, and responding to the growing demand for professionals who can tackle environmental challenges at local, national, and global levels.

"This is an area that has seen huge growth in recent decades, with excellent career opportunities as the demand for skilled workers is likely to continue to grow exponentially. This programme will equip participants with the vitally important expertise required as academia, government, industry, and other stakeholders pull together to work towards a sustainable future.”

Applications for the new programme are now open for Fall 2023.