Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of cooperation in cultural, academic fields

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, and Francisca E. Méndez Escobar, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE have discussed ways of future cooperation and partnerships in the cultural and academic fields during a virtual meeting.

Al Kaabi emphasised the need to build bridges of friendship and cultural exchange between the youth. She highlighted the importance of openness to other cultures, especially in the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through, by working together to overcome the challenges of the current times. She pointed out that the barriers created by social distancing could be overcome by organising joint remote activities that revive human relations between peoples despite the inability to travel and meet.

She added, "These partnerships aim to promote respect for diversity, openness and tolerance, as well as to educate our students about the value of cultural coexistence. Through these interactions, they learn that despite the outward differences between us, we have much in common. We also see these partnerships as an opportunity bring more attention to the UAE’s culture and traditions and to learn more about other societies across the globe."

The Mexican ambassador to the country expressed her happiness in cooperating with Zayed University, aimed at strengthening ties between the Emirati and Mexican cultures, saying, "The Embassy of Mexico in the UAE joint collaboration with Zayed University and the Hispanic Club, in order to promote knowledge between the Mexican and Emirati communities and the promotion of the Spanish language.

Generating links between Zayed University students and Mexican students is a very promising bet to continue building and deepening our cultural and academic relationship".

Reem AlMarzooqi and Sara AlMarzooqi President and Vice President of the ZU Hispanic Club made a presentation during the meeting, which gave an overview of the 60-member club, founded by Zayed University students in 2018.

The presentation also explained the club’s goals and activities. Proposals for potential projects were also presented in collaboration with the Mexican Embassy and Mexican Universities.

Amongst the proposals that resulted from the meeting were plans to organise virtual interactive meetings between students from Zayed University and Mexican universities to discuss various cultural, artistic and social issues that interest the youth, as well as organizing virtual visits to museums and touristic locations in both countries.

Zayed University offers Spanish language lessons in both its Dubai and Abu Dhabi campuses to all segments of society from inside and outside the university, in cooperation between Zayed University's Institute for Community Engagement and UCAM, the only internationally accredited Spanish institute in the UAE.