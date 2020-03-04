UrduPoint.com
Zayed University Sets Up Distance Learning Facilities Following COVID-19 Concerns

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Zayed University announced on Wednesday that its students will be taking an early Spring break beginning 8th March, following COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement the University said that the move follows "current health and safety precautions issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Education," adding that the break will end on 19th March.

University Officials stated that Zayed University diligently abides to the health and safety precautions and regulations issued by the government.

The statement noted that from 22nd March until 2nd April, Zayed University students and faculty are to complete educational curricula and materials via the 'Adobe Connect' application which was setup for distance learning.

The application allows for online synchronous (at the same time, live) classrooms between faculty members and students.

"All students have access to a microphone to enable them to actively participate with teachers and their classmates. Teachers can facilitate discussions, present [lecture] slides, engage with polling questions, foster collaboration amongst students in breakout rooms and much more," said the University's Provost Michael Wilson.

He also mentioned that the Zayed University Centre for Educational Innovation is offering a one-hour orientation session, starting today to prepare faculty members for the distance learning application.

Meanwhile the University’s IT department alongside some faculty members are putting together an instructional video concerning the distant learning mechanisms, which shall be shared with the students in the next few days.

The statement noted that the University has taken several steps ensure precautionary and preventative measures to avert the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Zayed University [has] followed recent instructions issued by the UAE Ministry of Education, which called upon all higher education institutions last Sunday to halt all internal and external trips, competitions, festivals and activities on campus, especially students' assemblies and gatherings, and events and activities between universities or with other entities with immediate effect until further notice," the statement added.

The university has also begun sanitisation and disinfection procedures across public areas, classrooms and bathroom facilities across its campuses, it continued.

The Campus Physical Development and Services department has placed several awareness posters at entries and notice boards that had been approved and issued from the health authorities in UAE.

Students will return to on-campus learning on 5th April 2020, the university advised.

